Cygilant : Appoints Top Technology Executive Rob Scott as CEO

Cygilant,
leading provider of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to mid-sized
organizations, today announced that it has appointed Rob Scott as
president and CEO. Scott, a proven leader of successful technology
organizations, will lead the company through its next phase of rapid
growth, providing mid-sized organizations with innovative cybersecurity
services that detect and remediate today’s most advanced threats.
According to Ostermann Research, mid-market companies suffer greater
losses when hit with a cyberattack than smaller or larger firms1.
These organizations face a similar, high rate of attacks like larger
organizations, but do not have the IT and security resources or
infrastructure to mitigate attacks. This is a leading reason why market
experts indicate the global cybersecurity as a service market is
expected to reach $87 Billion by 20252.
For organizations with limited security budgets, Cygilant provides the
industry’s most cost-effective method for filling in cybersecurity and
compliance gaps. Customers are assigned their own Cybersecurity Advisor
who provides cybersecurity best practices and two main services:
“Cybersecurity and compliance represent a significant challenge for
small and medium size companies. They simply don’t have the budget or
resources to buy lots of technology and hire teams of security
professionals to ensure they’re secure and compliant,” said Scott, CEO
and president, Cygilant. “Cygliant’s unique approach has proven to
dramatically reduce a customer’s security vulnerabilities. Our
Cybersecurity Analysts and SOC become an extension of a customer’s IT
team. We work around the clock for our customers, hunting for threats
and investigating incidents. I’m excited to join the company as it
prepares for its next phase of tremendous growth.”
Scott has more than 30 years of experience in building high-value
organizations and was recognized by Ernst & Young as its “Entrepreneur
of the Year” in 2002. Most recently, Scott was president and CEO of
Bradford Networks, leading the company through its acquisition by
Fortinet in June 2018. Previously, he served as CEO of Clique
Intelligence (an HPE and DreamWorks funded company) and was CEO of
Colubris Networks, guiding the company through its acquisition by
Hewlett-Packard. Scott was also VP and worldwide general manager for
Hewlett Packard's energy and sustainability business unit, with full
responsibility for the growth of the unit. He has served on the board of
directors for numerous technology and financial services companies,
including Avidbank, Hexadite (acquired by Microsoft), Hotshot Mobile and
Trilio Data.
Scott started his career as a Formula 1 test car driver for the European
Sports Car Le Mans, which inspired his passion for building high
potential companies at a rapid pace. He also donates his time to service
missions that help some of the neediest areas of the country.
About Cygilant
Cygilant
Inc. delivers Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to mid-sized organizations that
have limited IT resources, yet require 24x7x365 protection. Through its
SOC and dedicated Cybersecurity Advisors that extend a customer’s IT
team, Cygilant provides affordable cloud-based security monitoring that
hunts for threats, responds to incidents, patches systems and supplies
audit artifacts for compliance mandates. For more information, please
visit www.cygilant.com,
read the company blog
and follow on Twitter.
1 Aug. 2018, “White
Hat, Black Hat and the Emergence of the Gray Hat: The True Costs of
Cybercrime”
2 Feb. 2018: Transparency
Market Research
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005301/en/