Cygilant : Appoints Top Technology Executive Rob Scott as CEO

03/26/2019 | 09:09am EDT

Scott Brings Proven Track Record of Accelerating Growth and Capitalizing on Market Opportunities; Recently Led Bradford Networks Through Acquisition by Fortinet

Cygilant, leading provider of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to mid-sized organizations, today announced that it has appointed Rob Scott as president and CEO. Scott, a proven leader of successful technology organizations, will lead the company through its next phase of rapid growth, providing mid-sized organizations with innovative cybersecurity services that detect and remediate today’s most advanced threats.

According to Ostermann Research, mid-market companies suffer greater losses when hit with a cyberattack than smaller or larger firms1. These organizations face a similar, high rate of attacks like larger organizations, but do not have the IT and security resources or infrastructure to mitigate attacks. This is a leading reason why market experts indicate the global cybersecurity as a service market is expected to reach $87 Billion by 20252.

For organizations with limited security budgets, Cygilant provides the industry’s most cost-effective method for filling in cybersecurity and compliance gaps. Customers are assigned their own Cybersecurity Advisor who provides cybersecurity best practices and two main services:

  • Cygilant Managed Detection and Response (MDR) – 24x7x365 threat detection, compliance monitoring and SIEM and Log Management through a cloud-based SOC-as-a-Service, at a fraction of the cost of alternate solutions.
  • Cygilant Unified Vulnerability and Patch Management – continuous vulnerability scans, risk prioritization and auditable patch management to reduce security vulnerabilities across servers, desktops and laptops on or off a network, including 3rd-party applications.

“Cybersecurity and compliance represent a significant challenge for small and medium size companies. They simply don’t have the budget or resources to buy lots of technology and hire teams of security professionals to ensure they’re secure and compliant,” said Scott, CEO and president, Cygilant. “Cygliant’s unique approach has proven to dramatically reduce a customer’s security vulnerabilities. Our Cybersecurity Analysts and SOC become an extension of a customer’s IT team. We work around the clock for our customers, hunting for threats and investigating incidents. I’m excited to join the company as it prepares for its next phase of tremendous growth.”

Scott has more than 30 years of experience in building high-value organizations and was recognized by Ernst & Young as its “Entrepreneur of the Year” in 2002. Most recently, Scott was president and CEO of Bradford Networks, leading the company through its acquisition by Fortinet in June 2018. Previously, he served as CEO of Clique Intelligence (an HPE and DreamWorks funded company) and was CEO of Colubris Networks, guiding the company through its acquisition by Hewlett-Packard. Scott was also VP and worldwide general manager for Hewlett Packard's energy and sustainability business unit, with full responsibility for the growth of the unit. He has served on the board of directors for numerous technology and financial services companies, including Avidbank, Hexadite (acquired by Microsoft), Hotshot Mobile and Trilio Data.

Scott started his career as a Formula 1 test car driver for the European Sports Car Le Mans, which inspired his passion for building high potential companies at a rapid pace. He also donates his time to service missions that help some of the neediest areas of the country.

About Cygilant
Cygilant Inc. delivers Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to mid-sized organizations that have limited IT resources, yet require 24x7x365 protection. Through its SOC and dedicated Cybersecurity Advisors that extend a customer’s IT team, Cygilant provides affordable cloud-based security monitoring that hunts for threats, responds to incidents, patches systems and supplies audit artifacts for compliance mandates. For more information, please visit www.cygilant.com, read the company blog and follow on Twitter.

1 Aug. 2018, “White Hat, Black Hat and the Emergence of the Gray Hat: The True Costs of Cybercrime

2 Feb. 2018: Transparency Market Research


© Business Wire 2019
