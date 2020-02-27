Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cygilant : Named Gold Winner in the 16th Annual Info Security PG's 2020 Global Excellence Awards®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 08:16am EST

Cygilant, provider of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to mid-sized organizations, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Cygilant the Gold Winner in the 16th Annual 2020 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards® in the Company of the Year | Security Hybrid category. The global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with the most advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

“We are proud to win gold in Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards and be recognized as the top security hybrid company of the year,” said Rob Scott, president and chief executive officer at Cygilant. “As cyber attacks continue to rise and cloud environments grow increasingly complex, it has exposed a critical need for enterprise-class security that delivers comprehensive visibility into cloud-based operations. This need is especially acute for mid-sized businesses with limited IT resources yet require 24x7x365 protection.”

Cygilant being named a Global Excellence Awards winner adds to the significant traction the company has gained recently through customer relationships and strategic partnerships. Earlier this month, Cygilant announced a joint partnership with Barac to deliver encrypted traffic visibility to mid-sized companies. Cygilant also teamed up with AT&T Cybersecurity to help AlienVault USM Anywhere customers with managed security services.

Cygilant protects businesses from cybersecurity threats through a combination of automated tools and personalized advice. The company’s Cybersecurity Advisors (CSAs) work directly with customers, acting as an extension of their team. Cygilant’s global 24×7 Security Operation Centers (SOCs) constantly monitor customers’ networks, while its SOCVue Platform helps rapidly detect and respond to threats.

To learn more about Cygilant, visit www.cygilant.com.

About Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards
Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow’s technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About Cygilant
At Cygilant, we believe everyone deserves to be secure. Our SOC Advisors and SOCVue Platform enable organizations to achieve sustainable 24x7 visibility and control of enterprise-class security. We deliver security intelligence with custom threat hunting, detection and response so you can sleep at night. For more information, please visit www.cygilant.com, read the company blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:32aMUSCLE MAKER, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:32aCANCER GENETICS, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:32aDOF : Result of follow-up bondholder meetings in dof subsea as, refinancing update
AQ
08:32aConversion Labs Recaps 2019, Sees 145%+ Topline Growth in 2020
AQ
08:32aMAMAMANCINI : Announces Operational Improvement Initiatives
AQ
08:32aElectraMeccanica Engages BDO to Lead Search for U.S. Assembly Facility and Engineering Technical Center
GL
08:32aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Grifols fy2019 earnings fs
PU
08:32aInnovation Pharmaceuticals to Ship Brilacidin to U.S. Regional Biocontainment Laboratory for Research Against Coronavirus COVID-19
GL
08:32aCYBERARK : Named Best Enterprise Security Solution at 2020 SC Awards
BU
08:32aPHARMARON BEIJING : Form of Proxy for the First Extraordinary General Meeting of 2020 (Applicable to H Shareholders)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
2ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : finance boss to leave as losses deepen
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 results
4Oil falls for fifth day on demand concerns as coronavirus spreads
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group