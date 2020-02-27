Cygilant : Named Gold Winner in the 16th Annual Info Security PG's 2020 Global Excellence Awards®

Cygilant, provider of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to mid-sized organizations, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry’s leading information security research and advisory guide, has named Cygilant the Gold Winner in the 16th Annual 2020 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards® in the Company of the Year | Security Hybrid category. The global awards recognize cybersecurity and information technology vendors with the most advanced, ground-breaking products, solutions, and services that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

“We are proud to win gold in Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards and be recognized as the top security hybrid company of the year,” said Rob Scott, president and chief executive officer at Cygilant. “As cyber attacks continue to rise and cloud environments grow increasingly complex, it has exposed a critical need for enterprise-class security that delivers comprehensive visibility into cloud-based operations. This need is especially acute for mid-sized businesses with limited IT resources yet require 24x7x365 protection.”

Cygilant being named a Global Excellence Awards winner adds to the significant traction the company has gained recently through customer relationships and strategic partnerships. Earlier this month, Cygilant announced a joint partnership with Barac to deliver encrypted traffic visibility to mid-sized companies. Cygilant also teamed up with AT&T Cybersecurity to help AlienVault USM Anywhere customers with managed security services.

Cygilant protects businesses from cybersecurity threats through a combination of automated tools and personalized advice. The company’s Cybersecurity Advisors (CSAs) work directly with customers, acting as an extension of their team. Cygilant’s global 24×7 Security Operation Centers (SOCs) constantly monitor customers’ networks, while its SOCVue Platform helps rapidly detect and respond to threats.

About Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Info Security Products Guide sponsors the Global Excellence Awards and plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources and assets. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow’s technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping cyber security and industry predictions & directions that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. Visit http://www.infosecurityproductsguide.com for the complete list of winners.

About Cygilant

At Cygilant, we believe everyone deserves to be secure. Our SOC Advisors and SOCVue Platform enable organizations to achieve sustainable 24x7 visibility and control of enterprise-class security. We deliver security intelligence with custom threat hunting, detection and response so you can sleep at night. For more information, please visit www.cygilant.com, read the company blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

