Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cygilant : Names Kevin Gannon Vice President of Engineering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 08:31am EDT

Cygilant’s Recent Growth and Global Expansion Continues with New Addition to the Senior Leadership Team

Cygilant, provider of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to mid-sized organizations, today announced that Kevin Gannon has joined the Cygilant team as the company’s new Vice President of Engineering. Based in the company’s newly opened Belfast office and reporting directly to Cygilant’s CEO, Kevin is responsible for leading the company’s engineering efforts. In this role, Kevin will build out a strong and diverse software engineering center of excellence, drive forward the company’s R&D agenda, and ultimately ensure a high quality user experience for Cygilant clients.

“Now more than ever, mid-sized organizations are experiencing the same or worse cybersecurity issues as larger organizations, despite their limited resources,” said Rob Scott, Cygilant CEO and president. “At Cygilant we are seeing an increasing global demand for affordable cybersecurity – and we knew we needed to expand our global presence and leadership teams in order to keep up with that demand. Kevin’s unmatched software engineering skills and leadership will help us reach that goal and elevate our offering to the next level.”

Kevin joins Cygilant from PwC, where he served as a Solutions Architect and was a founding member of the PwC Blockchain practice. He led the technology R&D and engineering efforts in the emerging technology space as Blockchain Technology Lead for the UK as well as contributing heavily to their global strategy.

Prior to that, Kevin was the Lead Software Engineer at Bitnet Technologies, a Bitcoin startup, where he helped bring cryptocurrency payments to online retailers. As one of the core contributors at the company, Kevin co-led the build of the platform as well as the growth of the team. In addition, Kevin has held senior engineering positions in Visa, CyberSource, and Lagan Technologies framing good engineering practices and liaising between Product and Engineering needs.

With over 16 years of software engineering experience, Kevin has grown and mentored teams both from a technical and career perspective and has also been an advocate for sharing thought leadership, approaches, and best practices by way of speaking at conferences and blogging within the technical community.

Kevin holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science from Queens University in Belfast.

About Cygilant

Cygilant protects mid-sized organizations from the latest cybersecurity threats through a combination of automated tools and personalized advice. The company provides dedicated Cybersecurity Advisors (CSAs), who work directly with customers as an extension of their team; global 24×7 Security Operation Centers (SOCs), which constantly monitor customers’ networks using the latest threat hunting, detection, patch management and incident response technologies; and its SOCVue Platform, which consolidates multiple streams of security data to help detect and respond to threats faster. For more information about how Cybersecurity-as-a-Service can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your security team, please visit www.cygilant.com, read the company blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:42aINFINERA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:42aOPTIMIZERX CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:42aHEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:42aCAMBER ENERGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:42aITT : Senior Management to Present at UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Virtual Conference on June 2nd
AQ
08:41aHALL CLASS ACTION ALERT : Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Alerts Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Investors to Securities Fraud Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm
GL
08:40aTUESDAY MORNING CORP/DE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Bankruptcy or Receivership, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:40aBIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:40aNEOLEUKIN THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08:40aANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : trades that made millions on COVID-19 drug news raise eyebrows
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
3ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES, INC. : ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES : COMPLETES $90 MILLION RETAIL PORTFOLIO SALE
4MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : Spanish telecom operator MasMovil agrees $3.3 billion private equity bid
5THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group