Cygilant : Names Kevin Gannon Vice President of Engineering

Cygilant’s Recent Growth and Global Expansion Continues with New Addition to the Senior Leadership Team

Cygilant, provider of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to mid-sized organizations, today announced that Kevin Gannon has joined the Cygilant team as the company’s new Vice President of Engineering. Based in the company’s newly opened Belfast office and reporting directly to Cygilant’s CEO, Kevin is responsible for leading the company’s engineering efforts. In this role, Kevin will build out a strong and diverse software engineering center of excellence, drive forward the company’s R&D agenda, and ultimately ensure a high quality user experience for Cygilant clients.

“Now more than ever, mid-sized organizations are experiencing the same or worse cybersecurity issues as larger organizations, despite their limited resources,” said Rob Scott, Cygilant CEO and president. “At Cygilant we are seeing an increasing global demand for affordable cybersecurity – and we knew we needed to expand our global presence and leadership teams in order to keep up with that demand. Kevin’s unmatched software engineering skills and leadership will help us reach that goal and elevate our offering to the next level.”

Kevin joins Cygilant from PwC, where he served as a Solutions Architect and was a founding member of the PwC Blockchain practice. He led the technology R&D and engineering efforts in the emerging technology space as Blockchain Technology Lead for the UK as well as contributing heavily to their global strategy.

Prior to that, Kevin was the Lead Software Engineer at Bitnet Technologies, a Bitcoin startup, where he helped bring cryptocurrency payments to online retailers. As one of the core contributors at the company, Kevin co-led the build of the platform as well as the growth of the team. In addition, Kevin has held senior engineering positions in Visa, CyberSource, and Lagan Technologies framing good engineering practices and liaising between Product and Engineering needs.

With over 16 years of software engineering experience, Kevin has grown and mentored teams both from a technical and career perspective and has also been an advocate for sharing thought leadership, approaches, and best practices by way of speaking at conferences and blogging within the technical community.

Kevin holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science from Queens University in Belfast.

About Cygilant

Cygilant protects mid-sized organizations from the latest cybersecurity threats through a combination of automated tools and personalized advice. The company provides dedicated Cybersecurity Advisors (CSAs), who work directly with customers as an extension of their team; global 24×7 Security Operation Centers (SOCs), which constantly monitor customers’ networks using the latest threat hunting, detection, patch management and incident response technologies; and its SOCVue Platform, which consolidates multiple streams of security data to help detect and respond to threats faster. For more information about how Cybersecurity-as-a-Service can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of your security team, please visit www.cygilant.com, read the company blog, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

