Cylance Defends Democracy

Company Donates AI-Powered Antivirus Software to Help Safeguard American Campaigns

Cylance Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, today announced a non-partisan initiative to support all 2018 U.S. political campaigns with its award-winning Cylance Smart Antivirus software at no cost and with no credit card authorization. The campaign initiative is just one part of the company’s free license offer available to all members of the public between now and November.

“Cyber security is an increasingly serious concern for all Americans, and election seasons heighten the importance of keeping information safe,” said Stuart McClure, founder and chief executive at Cylance. “Our software can help protect everyone, but safeguarding the integrity of the democratic process from the unprecedented number of threats is especially important to us.”

Cylance Smart Antivirus gives all Americans—including 2018 candidates and their teams—peace of mind and ease of use by extending the enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) of CylancePROTECT to personal devices. This next-generation software is designed to proactively predict and block never-before-seen threats to help keep personal data secure.

“Data and information are at risk like never before, and any person in any organization is a target for cyber attacks that range from malware to phishing to ransomware,” said McClure. “Many people are vulnerable because they don’t have the resources or tools to understand and stop the latest online threats, especially during elections where campaign breaches are discovered all the time. It is clear that malicious actors are ramping up their activity in advance of the midterms, and we know malevolent hackers will exploit any vulnerability at any level to undermine a candidate’s run for office. It is our hope that the free offer to the public will particularly help people involved in political campaigns. We want to do our part to protect the democratic process from interference however we can, wherever we can.”

Other antivirus solutions rely on reactive, signature-based technologies that slow down systems, bombard users with pop-up notifications, and require some form of breach in order to begin detecting malware, but Cylance Smart Antivirus uses machine learning and AI to predict, spot, and block threats before they have a chance to run—regardless of where the threats are launched.

“It’s effortless for hackers to attack a single candidate, staff member, or voter who may not have the time or skills to determine what threat actors are targeting,” said Malcolm Harkins, Cylance’s chief security and trust officer. “Cylance can fortify the front lines by donating software to American citizens, including political organizations, to help ensure their security ecosystems are protected against what is driving the cyber risk cycle we are seeing in every organization today—the execution of malicious code that allows attackers the foothold necessary to steal, disrupt, or otherwise generate harm.”

Cylance invites other providers of cybersecurity solutions to join them by also donating complementary products and services. “Our industry leads the world in developing cutting-edge cybersecurity offerings to protect organizations and individuals,” said Christopher Bray, general manager of Cylance Consumer. “We hope our peers in the industry will stand with us to help all American citizens and protect the integrity of our democracy.”

Cylance will provide a free license of Cylance Smart Antivirus to any subscriber from now until November 9; all free licenses will expire on November 30, 2018. Users can register for their free license without requiring a credit card here: https://promos.cylance.com/election2018

Join Cylance at the 2018 PREVENT User Conference September 18-20 in Huntington Beach and connect to protect with today’s foremost Cybersecurity experts.

