CylancePROTECT Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Cylance
Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security
solutions, today announced the availability of its award-winning
endpoint protection offering, CylancePROTECT® on AWS Marketplace.
Cylance has built the largest AI platform in the industry, enabling it
to offer a portfolio of solutions ranging from enterprise endpoint
protection, detection, and response, to Smartantivirus for consumers, to
OEM solutions. Under the new agreement with AWS, marketplace customers
now have access to CylancePROTECT for advanced AI-driven protection
across all Windows, Mac, and Linux (including Amazon Linux) instances.
The lightweight Cylance agent offers high performance and resiliency and
requires only minimal updates to its multigenerational AI model,
providing powerful data science capabilities using deep learning
algorithms designed to protect against future threat variants.
“Cylance leads the evolution of endpoint security using sophisticated
machine learning techniques across our entire platform to protect more
than 14.5 million endpoints,” said Didi Dayton, vice president of
worldwide channels and alliances at Cylance. “As an Advanced Partner in
the AWS Partner Network, we’re pleased to be extending our prevention
offering to AWS Marketplace customers, who can now easily find, procure,
and install our award-winning AI technology to protect against zero-day
polymorphic attacks and packed or obscured threats.”
CylancePROTECT integrates with key technologies like Netskope and
Splunk, JASK, Aruba HPE, Bitglass, Demisto, Phantom, Thycotic,
Securonix, and more, all of which can be purchased on AWS Marketplace to
further extend a strong AI security posture. CylancePROTECT available on
AWS Marketplace is designed for easy installation and
operationalization. Paired with support from a trusted advisor from the
Cylance professional services team, customers can be up and running
right away, allowing them to focus on their business knowing their
environment is secure.
Customers can purchase CylancePROTECT
on AWS
Marketplace now.
Consumers can also purchase the at-home version of the software, Cylance
Smart Antivirus, from the Amazon.com
website.
Visit Cylance at RSA! To learn more about CylancePROTECT and the full
promise of AI to prevent against future threats, speak to Cylance
experts in the North Hall of the Moscone Center at booth #6145 from
March 4-7, 2019.
About Cylance® Inc.
Cylance develops artificial intelligence to deliver prevention-first,
predictive security products and smart, simple, secure solutions that
change how organizations approach endpoint security. Cylance provides
full spectrum predictive threat prevention and visibility across the
enterprise to combat the most notorious and advanced cybersecurity
attacks. With AI-based malware prevention, threat hunting, automated
detection and response, and expert security services, Cylance protects
the endpoint without increasing staff workload or costs. We call it the
Science of Safe. Learn more at www.cylance.com
