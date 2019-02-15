CylancePROTECT Now Available on AWS Marketplace

Cylance Extends AI Endpoint Prevention Capabilities to Windows, Mac, and Linux Customers for the Predictive Advantage against Cyber Attacks

Cylance Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven, prevention-first security solutions, today announced the availability of its award-winning endpoint protection offering, CylancePROTECT® on AWS Marketplace.

Cylance has built the largest AI platform in the industry, enabling it to offer a portfolio of solutions ranging from enterprise endpoint protection, detection, and response, to Smartantivirus for consumers, to OEM solutions. Under the new agreement with AWS, marketplace customers now have access to CylancePROTECT for advanced AI-driven protection across all Windows, Mac, and Linux (including Amazon Linux) instances. The lightweight Cylance agent offers high performance and resiliency and requires only minimal updates to its multigenerational AI model, providing powerful data science capabilities using deep learning algorithms designed to protect against future threat variants.

“Cylance leads the evolution of endpoint security using sophisticated machine learning techniques across our entire platform to protect more than 14.5 million endpoints,” said Didi Dayton, vice president of worldwide channels and alliances at Cylance. “As an Advanced Partner in the AWS Partner Network, we’re pleased to be extending our prevention offering to AWS Marketplace customers, who can now easily find, procure, and install our award-winning AI technology to protect against zero-day polymorphic attacks and packed or obscured threats.”

CylancePROTECT integrates with key technologies like Netskope and Splunk, JASK, Aruba HPE, Bitglass, Demisto, Phantom, Thycotic, Securonix, and more, all of which can be purchased on AWS Marketplace to further extend a strong AI security posture. CylancePROTECT available on AWS Marketplace is designed for easy installation and operationalization. Paired with support from a trusted advisor from the Cylance professional services team, customers can be up and running right away, allowing them to focus on their business knowing their environment is secure.

Customers can purchase CylancePROTECT on AWS Marketplace now.

Consumers can also purchase the at-home version of the software, Cylance Smart Antivirus, from the Amazon.com website.

Visit Cylance at RSA! To learn more about CylancePROTECT and the full promise of AI to prevent against future threats, speak to Cylance experts in the North Hall of the Moscone Center at booth #6145 from March 4-7, 2019.

About Cylance® Inc.

Cylance develops artificial intelligence to deliver prevention-first, predictive security products and smart, simple, secure solutions that change how organizations approach endpoint security. Cylance provides full spectrum predictive threat prevention and visibility across the enterprise to combat the most notorious and advanced cybersecurity attacks. With AI-based malware prevention, threat hunting, automated detection and response, and expert security services, Cylance protects the endpoint without increasing staff workload or costs. We call it the Science of Safe. Learn more at www.cylance.com

