Cymatic : Named Black Unicorn Award Winner as Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020

Company Wins Top Honors at Black Hat in Category Exclusively for Cybersecurity Startups

Cymatic today announced that it has been selected as a Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup for 2020 by Cyber Defense Magazine out of more than 3,200 other startup entrants.

“We’re pleased to name Cymatic as a winner among the Top 100 Cybersecurity Startups for 2020 in our second annual Black Unicorn awards. This award showcases those companies like Cymatic with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace,” said judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com, and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

Cymatic delivers where traditional WAFs fail. It provides true protection against the OWASP top 10 without the cost, complexity, or compliance shortfalls that accompany legacy deployments. The platform installs at the client with a single line of JavaScript to combat modern-day attack vectors such as Magecart, cross-site scripting (XSS), code-injection attacks, session hijacking, account takeovers, credential stuffing, bot attacks, and poor user security hygiene.

“We are thrilled to be named a 2020 Top 100 Cybersecurity Startup as further recognition of our groundbreaking advancements in client-side web application security,” said Jason Hollander, Cymatic founder and chief executive. “We continue to receive industry accolades for our innovative behavioral risk engine that allows customers to better protect their web properties from even the most malicious and persistent attacks, all in less than 20 minutes.”

The CymaticONE platform integrates out of the box with most current security environments and easily plugs into leading policy enforcement protocols to provide visibility across the technology stack and unmatched vulnerability, awareness, detection, and response (VADR™) capabilities for all web applications and portals. Unlike signature-based solutions, Cymatic provides instant, continuous in-session streaming intelligence to determine in real time if something or someone has compromised a web session--and it eliminates CAPTCHAs, forced MFA, shared accounts, and IP threats to reduce expense across the technology stack and shrink enterprise risk.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 8th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2020 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of Top 100 Cybersecurity Startups for 2020 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-100-cybersecurity-startups-for-2020/.

About Cymatic

Cymatic offers the only web application firewall (WAF) solution that combines client-side WAF defenses with a proprietary vulnerability, awareness, detection, and response (VADR™) engine to deliver instant and continuous in-session intelligence around devices, users, and locations. Cymatic’s first-look, first-strike capability is earliest in the kill chain, reducing risk across applications, networks, and users while ensuring organizations are compliant with today’s security-driven regulations. The solution is invisible and frictionless to users, deploys in minutes and operationalizes in seconds. Cymatic is headquartered in Raleigh, NC with offices in California and New York. Learn more at cymatic.io and follow Cymatic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

