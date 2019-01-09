Cymbio : Releases Ship-from-Store Module

Cymbio, the technological bridge between brands and retailers, is
excited to announce full deployment of its ship-from-store module at
NRF2019 (Booth 7018). This new module comes with the launch of a new
version of Cymbio that also features expanded marketplace capabilities,
improved OMS features and a new user interface.
Brands and retailers can now turn their brick & mortar locations into
mini-warehouses, enabling them to better leverage inventory across
channels. Stores can now receive orders from various channels based on
ATS, location, optimization of shipping costs and other customizable
business rules.
Cymbio’s optimized fulfillment algorithm is fully customizable based on
a brand’s goals such as to increase the speed of delivery to the end
customer, to minimize shipping costs or even to balance inventory
levels. Its innovative load balancer ensures that individual stores do
not receive too many orders, protecting their stock position and also
their first priority as stores. Brands and retailers also have the
option to fulfill from one source or to split orders, depending on the
end goal. Customers are increasingly looking at shipment times when
making purchase decisions and ship-from-store can instantly shorten
last-mile delivery to ensure a better customer experience.
The addition of ship-from-store to Cymbio’s offering further underscores
its commitment to providing brands and retailers with a multi-channel
solution to increase both efficiencies and sales. It is estimated that
ship from store can reduce shipping costs up to 20% and generate
double-digit increases in sales revenue. Roy Avidor, Cymbio’s CEO,
explains: “Cymbio breaks down inventory silos, creating one virtual
bucket, allowing brands to leverage this inventory to increase sales.
Adding ship-from-store was a no-brainer as it truly offers one
comprehensive view of inventory and, in addition to increasing sales,
also reduces operating costs.”
Cymbio is a TLV-NYC based tech company serving as the technological
bridge between brands and retailers, creating new sales opportunities
like never before. Cymbio’s advanced PaaS technology automatically
connects brands’ internal systems and processes and integrates easily
with retailers’ systems, enabling significant sales growth of every
existing wholesale account and quick onboarding of new accounts. Cymbio
offers drop ship automation, a quick replenishment system and holistic
shopping experiences.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190109005291/en/