Cynerio Welcomes Dr. John Halamka as Advisor

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynerio today announced that Dr. John Halamka, Harvard's International Healthcare Innovation Professor, has joined the company in an advisory position to help them address the growing problem of securing connected medical devices & healthcare IoT in the hospital ecosystem.

Dr. Halamka is one of the world’s leading CIOs working in the healthcare sector, and he has held CIO roles at both Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He is also a medical doctor, having worked previously as an emergency physician. This experience will allow him to bring invaluable insight of the “on the ground” issues hospitals currently face, day to day.

Speaking of his new role, Dr. Halamka said, “I am excited to join Cynerio at such an exciting stage of their journey. As Harvard's International Healthcare Innovation Professor, I travel the world and I see that medical device security is a worldwide issue, because connected devices are vulnerable. It's a worldwide issue because cybersecurity in hospitals is not sophisticated enough. There is a building sense of urgency to plug the holes you have and especially in hospitals’ I.V. pumps, EKG machines and X-ray machines, which you don't even think about as computers, but these days pretty much every medical device has network connectivity and needs to be secured.”

“The security of connected devices is an issue that continues to plague the hospital ecosystem. I am delighted to join Cynerio in an advisory position, to begin working towards finding a solution to what I see to be one of the biggest cybersecurity challenges we currently face,” Dr. Halamka added.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the Cynerio team. His insight and knowledge of the industry, and this element of security, will help us ensure that Cynerio are able to monitor and secure the myriad of devices that are found in a healthcare facility using an approach that harnesses the power of machine learning,” said Cynerio CEO and Founder Leon Lerman.

