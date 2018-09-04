Log in
Cypherium Releases Scalable, Enterprise-Ready Blockchain in Beta

09/04/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

NEW YORK CITY, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypherium (https://www.cypherium.io/), the fastest decentralized blockchain and first to solve governance disputes using proof-of-work, today announced the beta release of its enterprise blockchain. Today, transaction scalability comes largely at the cost of decentralization, and insufficient infrastructure is impeding enterprise adoption of blockchain technology. Cypherium Enterprise integrates mechanisms to provide increased scalability and provide the fundamental building blocks providing a foundation for the future of blockchain technology. To test Cypherium Enterprise in beta, please email contact[at]cypherium.io.

Cypherium Enterprise was created by former software developers at Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Tencent, whose expertise encompasses cryptography, network security, virtualization, and artificial intelligence. Cypherium is advised by Cornell University’s Emin Gün Sirer, who co-directs the Initiative for Cryptocurrencies and Contracts (IC3), and leads research in distributed systems and mining techniques.

“Current blockchain infrastructures have many shortcomings, and this has kept enterprise customers from fully exploring blockchain technology’s potential,” said Sky Guo, Co-Founder and CEO of Cypherium. “We’ve spent thousands of hours developing the fastest and most secure scalable blockchain for enterprise use cases, and are excited to go live with Cypherium Enterprise.”

Cypherium Enterprise enables faster transaction speeds than Hyperledger. While Hyperledger can perform 100-200 transactions per second on 10 nodes, Cypherium can perform 2,000 transactions per second on the same setting.

Cypherium is unique in that it enables thousands of transactions per second while maintaining the permissionless state and security of Bitcoin’s blockchain. It is the first blockchain to solve governance disputes using proof-of-work and Byzantine fault tolerance consensus. Cypherium will use its Cypher token (“CPH”) to execute secured transactions on the blockchain, and give users access to a more complex set of smart contract functions, such as sophisticated decentralized apps and implementing deferred payments.

ABOUT CYPHERIUM
Cypherium is a global, scalable blockchain infrastructure based on proof-of-work and Byzantine fault tolerance consensus for governance. Boasting a processing speed of a thousand transactions per second, the Cypherium blockchain is among the fastest blockchains in the market with built-in governance mechanisms that reduce the need for hard forks. For more information, please visit cypherium.io.

Media Contact: cypherium@transform.pr

cypheriumlogo1.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
