Cypherpath, a Leader in Cyber Resiliency and Risk Mitigation, Announces the Launch of their Community Driven Interactive Cypherpath Hub

02/25/2019 | 09:31am EST

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypherpath has created a set of pre-built, cyber resilient environments using their SDI OS™ (Software Defined Infrastructure Operating System) software that is easily downloaded and deployed through a community Cypherpath Hub.  The environments are specifically tailored to be cyber resilient and represent real scenarios seen in the enterprise environment. When interacting with the Cypherpath Hub, community members may select an environment that suits their needs and then easily customize it as desired, which makes creating and running operational cyber scenarios as simple as clicking on a download.

Cypherpath SDI OS is a dedicated enterprise cyber resiliency software platform, turning business needs into actionable responses with rapidly deployable, custom tailored, holistic, cyber resilient environments. The software is designed to replicate, with simple and rapid drag and drop management, any type of system in any enterprise environment. If a switch is needed, drag and drop it into the network configuration, if a database is needed, drag it in, if a network traffic generator is needed, drag that environment in or download a pre-built layout from the Cypherpath Hub.

“Our goal with the Cypherpath Hub is to provide the Cypherpath community and user groups the ability to download and instantly put to use holistic cyber environments for cyber resiliency use cases such as cyber ranges, cyber training, and cyber exercises,” said Steve Silva, founder and CTO at Cypherpath.

The Cypherpath Hub gives the users a strong introduction to how the software can be used and what they can do with it on their own. With future releases of the hub, community members will be able to share verified customized environments that they create to enhance the interactivity of the hub.

About Cypherpath

Cypherpath delivers resilient cyber environments to enterprises with Cypherpath SDI OS™ by placing machines, networks, storage, and apps into self-contained software-defined workloads. Using a unique SDI architecture, customers can deliver cyber environments rapidly at anytime and anywhere on just a few servers or scale to thousands. Leveraging a patented layer of abstraction and automation, Cypherpath builds, operates, and deploys reliable cyber environments, enabling enterprises to increase their cyber resilience. SDI OS enables IT leaders and cybersecurity teams to choose how to create and manage their cyber environments cost effectively and without architecture or infrastructure lock-in. Learn more at https://www.cypherpath.com

Media Contact:
Art Payne
art.payne@cypherpath.com
804.334.4111

