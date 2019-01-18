Cypress Wealth Services : Continues Growth by Adding Experienced Advisor Greg Frech, CRPC® to the Firm

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC, an independent wealth management firm, has
announced that Greg Frech, CRPC® has joined the firm. Greg is the fifth
advisor to transition to Cypress in the past nine months and the fourth
advisor to join the Palm Desert office. Cypress Wealth Services plans to
have continued growth of adding like-minded advisors to the firm.
"Greg is a great addition to the Cypress family," announced Mark
Thatcher, a Partner at Cypress Wealth Services. "We have known Greg for
fifteen years. He is a great advisor that has always acted in the best
interest of his clients. He cares about providing them the same prudent
and thoughtful advice we practice at Cypress.”
Greg Frech, CRPC® has spent over 20 years in the financial services
business. Most recently he was a Vice President at Morgan Stanley Palm
Desert where he managed approximately $100 million of client assets.
Before Morgan Stanley, Greg was an advisor at Merrill Lynch. “My clients
are my number one priority,” said Greg. “Providing them unbiased
investment and planning advice is very important to me. In my opinion
being an independent advisor offers me the best place to accomplish that
goal.”
Greg will be working out of the Palm Desert office located at 74150
Country Club Dr., Palm Desert CA 92260. Greg can be reached at
760.834.7250 or Greg@CypressWS.com.
About Cypress Wealth Services
Cypress Wealth Services Group is an independent RIA firm providing
financial planning and investment management to high net worth
individuals, families, business owners, and institutions. Cypress Wealth
Services is comprised of professionals with diverse backgrounds and
extensive experience and qualifications. Cypress Wealth Services is
uniquely qualified to serve a broad range of client needs. Their
experience and expertise act as a foundation for their client service
process, The Second Growth, which focuses on efficiently protecting,
growing, and transferring to their loved ones the wealth and legacy a
person has already built. With offices in Palm Desert, CA and Anchorage,
AK the firm serves clients across the country. Wealth Management
Services, Fiduciary Services, 401(k) Design and Management, Investment
Reporting Services, Financial and Retirement Planning and more. For more
information: visit www.CypressWS.com or
call 760.834.7250.
Press Release provided as information only and should not be considered
investment, tax or legal advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any
type of investments. Form ADV contains important information about the
advisory services, fees, business, and background and experience of
advisory personnel. Form ADV publicly available: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005547/en/