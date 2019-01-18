Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cypress Wealth Services : Continues Growth by Adding Experienced Advisor Greg Frech, CRPC® to the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 07:24pm EST

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC, an independent wealth management firm, has announced that Greg Frech, CRPC® has joined the firm. Greg is the fifth advisor to transition to Cypress in the past nine months and the fourth advisor to join the Palm Desert office. Cypress Wealth Services plans to have continued growth of adding like-minded advisors to the firm.

"Greg is a great addition to the Cypress family," announced Mark Thatcher, a Partner at Cypress Wealth Services. "We have known Greg for fifteen years. He is a great advisor that has always acted in the best interest of his clients. He cares about providing them the same prudent and thoughtful advice we practice at Cypress.”

Greg Frech, CRPC® has spent over 20 years in the financial services business. Most recently he was a Vice President at Morgan Stanley Palm Desert where he managed approximately $100 million of client assets. Before Morgan Stanley, Greg was an advisor at Merrill Lynch. “My clients are my number one priority,” said Greg. “Providing them unbiased investment and planning advice is very important to me. In my opinion being an independent advisor offers me the best place to accomplish that goal.”

Greg will be working out of the Palm Desert office located at 74150 Country Club Dr., Palm Desert CA 92260. Greg can be reached at 760.834.7250 or Greg@CypressWS.com.

About Cypress Wealth Services

Cypress Wealth Services Group is an independent RIA firm providing financial planning and investment management to high net worth individuals, families, business owners, and institutions. Cypress Wealth Services is comprised of professionals with diverse backgrounds and extensive experience and qualifications. Cypress Wealth Services is uniquely qualified to serve a broad range of client needs. Their experience and expertise act as a foundation for their client service process, The Second Growth, which focuses on efficiently protecting, growing, and transferring to their loved ones the wealth and legacy a person has already built. With offices in Palm Desert, CA and Anchorage, AK the firm serves clients across the country. Wealth Management Services, Fiduciary Services, 401(k) Design and Management, Investment Reporting Services, Financial and Retirement Planning and more. For more information: visit www.CypressWS.com or call 760.834.7250.

Press Release provided as information only and should not be considered investment, tax or legal advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any type of investments. Form ADV contains important information about the advisory services, fees, business, and background and experience of advisory personnel. Form ADV publicly available: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:45pREPORT : Snap fires 2 execs after alleged sexual misconduct
AQ
08:44pCOSAN INDÚSTRIA E COMERCIO : Material Fact - Proposal for Acquisition of Comgás Shares
PU
08:42pOak Valley Bancorp Reports 4th Quarter Results
GL
08:34pEDUCATION PRINCIPLE FOUNDATION : Acquires The Arts Institutes and South University From Dream Center Education Holdings
PR
08:31pFACEBOOK : U.S. Close to Ending Its Facebook Privacy Probe
DJ
08:19pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.
PU
08:19pFLYHT AEROSPACE : Chief Inspector
PU
08:19pAMERICAN AIRLINES : A statement of beneficial ownership of common stock by certain persons
PU
08:12pEXCHANGE BANK : Donates $20,000 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Honor of its Customers and Business Partners
BU
08:09pFLYHT AEROSPACE : Marketing Manager
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TECHNICAL COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION : Technical Communications Corporation Reports Notice of Failure to Satis..
2TOACHI MINING INC : TOACHI MINING : Announces Strategic Financing of up to C$1,500,000
3CROWN POINT ENERGY INC : CROWN POINT ENERGY : Takes Steps to Implement Arbitration Award
4RIZAL RESOURCES CORP : CHAINODE OPPORTUNITIES CORP :. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
5LOWEY DANNENBERG, P.C. : Announce a Settlement for Those Who Have Transacted in Euribor Products Between Ju..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.