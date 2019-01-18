Cypress Wealth Services : Continues Growth by Adding Experienced Advisor Greg Frech, CRPC® to the Firm

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC, an independent wealth management firm, has announced that Greg Frech, CRPC® has joined the firm. Greg is the fifth advisor to transition to Cypress in the past nine months and the fourth advisor to join the Palm Desert office. Cypress Wealth Services plans to have continued growth of adding like-minded advisors to the firm.

"Greg is a great addition to the Cypress family," announced Mark Thatcher, a Partner at Cypress Wealth Services. "We have known Greg for fifteen years. He is a great advisor that has always acted in the best interest of his clients. He cares about providing them the same prudent and thoughtful advice we practice at Cypress.”

Greg Frech, CRPC® has spent over 20 years in the financial services business. Most recently he was a Vice President at Morgan Stanley Palm Desert where he managed approximately $100 million of client assets. Before Morgan Stanley, Greg was an advisor at Merrill Lynch. “My clients are my number one priority,” said Greg. “Providing them unbiased investment and planning advice is very important to me. In my opinion being an independent advisor offers me the best place to accomplish that goal.”

Greg will be working out of the Palm Desert office located at 74150 Country Club Dr., Palm Desert CA 92260. Greg can be reached at 760.834.7250 or Greg@CypressWS.com.

About Cypress Wealth Services

Cypress Wealth Services Group is an independent RIA firm providing financial planning and investment management to high net worth individuals, families, business owners, and institutions. Cypress Wealth Services is comprised of professionals with diverse backgrounds and extensive experience and qualifications. Cypress Wealth Services is uniquely qualified to serve a broad range of client needs. Their experience and expertise act as a foundation for their client service process, The Second Growth, which focuses on efficiently protecting, growing, and transferring to their loved ones the wealth and legacy a person has already built. With offices in Palm Desert, CA and Anchorage, AK the firm serves clients across the country. Wealth Management Services, Fiduciary Services, 401(k) Design and Management, Investment Reporting Services, Financial and Retirement Planning and more. For more information: visit www.CypressWS.com or call 760.834.7250.

Press Release provided as information only and should not be considered investment, tax or legal advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any type of investments. Form ADV contains important information about the advisory services, fees, business, and background and experience of advisory personnel. Form ADV publicly available: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

