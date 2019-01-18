Cypress Wealth Services Continues Growth by Opening Tustin Office and Adding Experienced Advisor Brad Arave, CFP®

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC, an independent wealth management firm, has announced that Brad Arave, CFP® has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor. Brad will be working out of Cypress’s new Orange County office in Tustin, CA.

"We feel very fortunate to attract talented advisors to Cypress Wealth Services," announced Mark Thatcher, a Partner at Cypress Wealth Services. "Brad is a Certified Financial Planner™ who genuinely cares for the success and well-being of his clients. His values and planning approach make him a great fit for the firm.”

Brad Arave, CFP® was a Vice President at JP Morgan Chase Bank where he managed over $90 million of client assets. Before his 7-year tenure at JP Morgan Chase Bank, Brad was a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch. “I am excited about this next chapter of my life,” Brad said. “Being an independent advisor allows me to offer financial advice and investment management that is free of conflict. Being a fiduciary is important to how I want to work with my clients.”

With the addition of Brad, Cypress Wealth Services expands into the Orange County, CA marketplace. Cypress Wealth Services plans on adding more advisors in Orange County in the coming year.

Cypress’s Tustin office is located at 17581 Irvine Blvd, Suite 208, Tustin, CA 92780. Brad Arave can be reached at 714.820.9150 or at Brad@CypressWS.com.

About Cypress Wealth Services

Cypress Wealth Services Group is an independent RIA firm providing financial planning and investment management to high net worth individuals, families, business owners, and institutions. Cypress Wealth Services is comprised of professionals with diverse backgrounds and extensive experience and qualifications. Cypress Wealth Services is uniquely qualified to serve a broad range of client needs. Their experience and expertise act as a foundation for their client service process, The Second Growth, which focuses on efficiently protecting, growing, and transferring to their loved ones the wealth and legacy a person has already built. With offices in Palm Desert, CA , Tustin, CA and Anchorage, AK the firm serves clients across the country. Wealth Management Services, Fiduciary Services, 401(k) Design and Management, Investment Reporting Services, Financial and Retirement Planning and more. For more information: visit www.CypressWS.com or call 760.834.7250.

Press Release provided as information only and should not be considered investment, tax or legal advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any type of investments. Form ADV contains important information about the advisory services, fees, business, and background and experience of advisory personnel. Form ADV publicly available: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190118005548/en/