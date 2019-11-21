Log in
Cypress Wealth Services : Exceeds $1 Billion in Assets Under Management

11/21/2019 | 11:07am EST

Cypress Wealth Services, LLC, a wealth management firm, announces the firm has exceeded $1 billion in assets under management.

"We are very thankful to see our firm achieve this monumental milestone," announced Shad Lamm, a Partner at Cypress Wealth Services. "Before going independent, we spent our careers at major brokerage firms. We went independent to build a firm and culture focused solely on helping our clients be financially successful. We sincerely thank our clients for allowing us to help them and their families.”

Cypress Wealth Services has experienced tremendous growth through new client relationships, as well as acquiring like-minded financial advisors. Cypress has attracted eight advisors since its opening in the summer of 2017. Growth is important to the overall vision of Cypress Wealth Services, so they can have the people and resources in place to provide clients a better experience. Cypress plans to continue to add experienced financial advisors who share a common vision for service and comprehensive financial guidance.

To learn more about Cypress Wealth Services, please visit www.CypressWS.com.

*$1 Billion of assets under management is a combined amount of approximately $809,000,000 in advisory assets and approximately $215,000,000 in brokerage assets managed by dually registered advisors associated with Cypress Wealth Services, LLC.

About Cypress Wealth Services

Cypress Wealth Services is an RIA firm providing financial planning and investment management to high net worth individuals, families, business owners, and institutions. Cypress Wealth Services is comprised of professionals with diverse backgrounds, extensive experience and qualifications. CWS is uniquely qualified to serve a broad range of client needs. Their experience and expertise act as a foundation for their client service process, The Second Growth, which focuses on efficiently protecting, growing, and transferring to their loved ones the wealth and legacy a person has already built. With offices in Palm Desert, CA, Tustin, CA, and Anchorage, AK the firm serves clients across the country. Wealth Management Services include Fiduciary Services, 401(k) Design and Management, Investment Reporting Services, Financial and Retirement Planning and more. For more information: visit www.CypressWS.com or call 760.834.7250.

Press Release provided as information only and should not be considered investment, tax or legal advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any type of investments. Form ADV contains important information about the advisory services, fees, business, and background and experience of advisory personnel. Form ADV publicly available: www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.


© Business Wire 2019
