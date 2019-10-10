Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission : Certification Examination Results for August 2019

Announcement Certification Examination Results for August 2019 According to the Directiveof the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC") regarding the Certification of persons and the public register («the Directive»), CySEC prepares and makes public on its website a Table of the Successful Candidates. The date of publication, of the aforementioned table on the CySEC website, shall be the date of registration of the persons, in the public register. The Table shows, the full name of each successful candidate, the examination taken and the registration number in the public register (CNxxxx). The Successful Candidates are reminded to use this number (CNxxxx) in their correspondence with CySEC regarding certification issues. TABLE OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES Examinations held during August 2019 Last Name First Name Level Certification Number Agiomamitis Nikolas Advanced 5402 Alkiviadous Constantina Advanced 5392 Anthis Alexandros Advanced 5391 Aristedes Panayiota Advanced 5386 Arnold Semen Advanced 5411 Canaan Wadih Advanced 5394 Constantinou Constantinos Advanced 5396 De Luca Fabio Advanced 5397 Eracleous Tassos Advanced 5398 Georgiou Stella Advanced 5388 Georgiou Photini Advanced 3702 Ghandour Imad Advanced 5387 Gibson Andrew Basic 5401 Haidar Hassan Advanced 5406 Karampotsi Mariagianna Advanced 5399 Karaolis Ioannis Advanced 5400 Kohutova Michaela Advanced 5413

Mavrou Maria Advanced 5407 Ourris Marharyta Advanced 5404 Poukis Christopher Advanced 5410 Rotaru Madalina Advanced 5412 Ioana Sakharov Ilya Advanced 5409 Sildiajevas Ricardas Advanced 5389 Skarupskaite Vintare Advanced 5395 Soltys Jakub Jan Advanced 2547 Spelkovs Aleksandrs Advanced 5393 Stamatiades Charalambos Advanced 5390 Steriotis Petros Advanced 5405 Tziakouris Nicolaos Advanced 5403 Zoulos Nikolaos Advanced 5408 Registration of Successful Candidates in the Public Register The persons listed in the above Table of Successful Candidates and who will be registered in the Public Register for the first time, must complete the Registration Formand sent it, in excel form, via email, to the electronic address: certifications@cysec.gov.cywithin four (4) weeks from the notification email. ESMA Guidelines for the assessment of knowledge and competencepublished in January 2017, specify the criteria for the assessment of knowledge and competence that the persons engaged in the provision/carrying out of investment services/activities should possess in addition to their registration in the Public Register. Annual renewal of the Registration in the Public Register In accordance with Paragraphs 17(1) and 17(2) of the Directive: "(1) Registered persons shall be obliged to renew their registration in the certification register within two months from the end of each calendar year. (2) Registered persons shall be deemed to have renewed their registration when they: submit to the Commission a statement of continued professional training on topics that fall within the relevant legislative framework which applies to them and which relates directly to the duties which they will undertake as part of their certification, of a duration of: ten (10) hours for persons registered in the public register for the basic examination, fifteen (15) hours for persons registered in the public register for the advanced examination, ten (10) hours for persons registered in the public register for AML compliance officers, 2 | P a g e

for each calendar year, and (b) pay to the Commission an annual renewal fee of eighty euro (€80)." We note that the renewal procedure is perfomed online, through the following link: https://www.cysec.gov.cy/en-GB/public-info/certifications-and-seminars/certifications/ The persons already registeredin the public register under the Basic Examination, and who have succeeded in the Advanced Examination during 2019, are upgraded in the register by CySEC. However, they have to renew their registration in the Public Register by the end of February 2020, in Advanced Level in accordance with the Directive, by paying the renewal fee of €80 and by aquaring 10 hours of CPTs during 2018 the time in which they succeeded the Advanced examination. The CPTs have to be increased to 15 hours during 2019 for the renewal of Advanced Level and submitted until February 2020. All enquiries and clarifications regarding the above should be addressed το: certifications@cysec.gov.cy Nicosia, 10 October 2019 3 | P a g e