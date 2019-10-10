Log in
Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission : Certification Examination Results for September 2019

10/10/2019 | 07:11am EDT

Announcement

Certification Examination Results for September 2019

According to the Directiveof the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC") regarding the Certification of persons and the public register («the Directive»), CySEC prepares and makes public on its website a Table of the Successful Candidates. The date of publication, of the aforementioned table on the CySEC website, shall be the date of registration of the persons, in the public register.

The Table shows, the full name of each successful candidate, the examination taken and the registration number in the public register (CNxxxx). The Successful Candidates are reminded to use this number (CNxxxx) in their correspondence with CySEC regarding certification issues.

TABLE OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES

Examinations held during September 2019

Last Name

First Name

Level

Certification

Number

Afanaseva

Anna

Advanced

5435

Attesli

Daniela

Advanced

5436

Avraam

Savvas

Advanced

5427

Charalambous

Rodothea

Advanced

5422

Cherniavtsev

Aleksei

Advanced

5429

Jonathan

Chilton

Edward

Advanced

5432

Christofi

Fani

Advanced

5437

Christofi

Angelo

Basic

5440

Dorosh

Nikita

Advanced

5420

Elszkowska

Joanna

Advanced

5431

Gamova

Zhanna

Advanced

5439

Gorodetskaia

Iaroslava

Basic

5438

Hawilo

Farah

Advanced

4204

Paddington

Jindu

Simbarashe

Advanced

5419

Kartoudi

Christoula

Advanced

5425

Kountouri

Kallistheni

Advanced

5424

Ktoris

Andreas

Advanced

5430

Menelaou

Evros

Advanced

5417

Neofytou

Achilleas

Advanced

5421

Popovic

Ladislav

Advanced

5428

Rodriguez Bonet

Miguel

Basic

5434

Savva

Chrystalla

Basic

5426

Sawina

Joanna

Advanced

5423

Serkov

Dmitry

Advanced

5418

Stebliuk

Arsenii

Advanced

5441

Tangalos

Panagiotis

Advanced

5415

Vryonidis

Antonis

Advanced

5416

Zachystal

Dusan

Advanced

5433

Registration of Successful Candidates in the Public Register

The persons listed in the above Table of Successful Candidates and who will be registered in the Public Register for the first time, must complete the Registration Formand sent it, in excel form, via email, to the electronic address: certifications@cysec.gov.cywithin four (4) weeks from the notification email.

ESMA Guidelines for the assessment of knowledge and competencepublished in January 2017,

specify the criteria for the assessment of knowledge and competence that the persons engaged in the provision/carrying out of investment services/activities should possess in addition to their registration in the Public Register.

Annual renewal of the Registration in the Public Register

In accordance with Paragraphs 17(1) and 17(2) of the Directive:

"(1) Registered persons shall be obliged to renew their registration in the certification register within two months from the end of each calendar year.

(2) Registered persons shall be deemed to have renewed their registration when they:

  1. submit to the Commission a statement of continued professional training on topics that fall within the relevant legislative framework which applies to them and which relates directly to the duties which they will undertake as part of their certification, of a duration of:
  1. ten (10) hours for persons registered in the public register for the basic examination,
  2. fifteen (15) hours for persons registered in the public register for the advanced examination,
  3. ten (10) hours for persons registered in the public register for AML compliance officers,

for each calendar year, and

2 | P a g e

(b) pay to the Commission an annual renewal fee of eighty euro (€80)."

We note that the renewal procedure is perfomed online, through the following link:

https://www.cysec.gov.cy/en-GB/public-info/certifications-and-seminars/certifications/

The persons already registeredin the public register under the Basic Examination, and who have succeeded in the Advanced Examination during 2019, are upgraded in the register by CySEC. However, they have to renew their registration in the Public Register by the end of February 2020, in Advanced Level in accordance with the Directive, by paying the renewal fee of €80 and by aquaring 10 hours of CPTs during 2018 the time in which they succeeded the Advanced examination. The CPTs have to be increased to 15 hours during 2019 for the renewal of Advanced Level and submitted until February 2020.

All enquiries and clarifications regarding the above should be addressed το: certifications@cysec.gov.cy

Nicosia, 10 October 2019

3 | P a g e

Disclaimer

Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 11:10:04 UTC
