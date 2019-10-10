Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission : Certification Examination Results for September 2019

Announcement Certification Examination Results for September 2019 According to the Directiveof the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC") regarding the Certification of persons and the public register («the Directive»), CySEC prepares and makes public on its website a Table of the Successful Candidates. The date of publication, of the aforementioned table on the CySEC website, shall be the date of registration of the persons, in the public register. The Table shows, the full name of each successful candidate, the examination taken and the registration number in the public register (CNxxxx). The Successful Candidates are reminded to use this number (CNxxxx) in their correspondence with CySEC regarding certification issues. TABLE OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES Examinations held during September 2019 Last Name First Name Level Certification Number Afanaseva Anna Advanced 5435 Attesli Daniela Advanced 5436 Avraam Savvas Advanced 5427 Charalambous Rodothea Advanced 5422 Cherniavtsev Aleksei Advanced 5429 Jonathan Chilton Edward Advanced 5432 Christofi Fani Advanced 5437 Christofi Angelo Basic 5440 Dorosh Nikita Advanced 5420 Elszkowska Joanna Advanced 5431 Gamova Zhanna Advanced 5439 Gorodetskaia Iaroslava Basic 5438 Hawilo Farah Advanced 4204 Paddington Jindu Simbarashe Advanced 5419 Kartoudi Christoula Advanced 5425 Kountouri Kallistheni Advanced 5424

Ktoris Andreas Advanced 5430 Menelaou Evros Advanced 5417 Neofytou Achilleas Advanced 5421 Popovic Ladislav Advanced 5428 Rodriguez Bonet Miguel Basic 5434 Savva Chrystalla Basic 5426 Sawina Joanna Advanced 5423 Serkov Dmitry Advanced 5418 Stebliuk Arsenii Advanced 5441 Tangalos Panagiotis Advanced 5415 Vryonidis Antonis Advanced 5416 Zachystal Dusan Advanced 5433 Registration of Successful Candidates in the Public Register The persons listed in the above Table of Successful Candidates and who will be registered in the Public Register for the first time, must complete the Registration Formand sent it, in excel form, via email, to the electronic address: certifications@cysec.gov.cywithin four (4) weeks from the notification email. ESMA Guidelines for the assessment of knowledge and competencepublished in January 2017, specify the criteria for the assessment of knowledge and competence that the persons engaged in the provision/carrying out of investment services/activities should possess in addition to their registration in the Public Register. Annual renewal of the Registration in the Public Register In accordance with Paragraphs 17(1) and 17(2) of the Directive: "(1) Registered persons shall be obliged to renew their registration in the certification register within two months from the end of each calendar year. (2) Registered persons shall be deemed to have renewed their registration when they: submit to the Commission a statement of continued professional training on topics that fall within the relevant legislative framework which applies to them and which relates directly to the duties which they will undertake as part of their certification, of a duration of: ten (10) hours for persons registered in the public register for the basic examination, fifteen (15) hours for persons registered in the public register for the advanced examination, ten (10) hours for persons registered in the public register for AML compliance officers, for each calendar year, and 2 | P a g e

(b) pay to the Commission an annual renewal fee of eighty euro (€80)." We note that the renewal procedure is perfomed online, through the following link: https://www.cysec.gov.cy/en-GB/public-info/certifications-and-seminars/certifications/ The persons already registeredin the public register under the Basic Examination, and who have succeeded in the Advanced Examination during 2019, are upgraded in the register by CySEC. However, they have to renew their registration in the Public Register by the end of February 2020, in Advanced Level in accordance with the Directive, by paying the renewal fee of €80 and by aquaring 10 hours of CPTs during 2018 the time in which they succeeded the Advanced examination. The CPTs have to be increased to 15 hours during 2019 for the renewal of Advanced Level and submitted until February 2020. All enquiries and clarifications regarding the above should be addressed το: certifications@cysec.gov.cy Nicosia, 10 October 2019 3 | P a g e