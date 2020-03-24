Log in
Cyrela Brazil Realty : Annoucement to Shareholders - Ordinary General Meeting 2020

03/24/2020 | 09:33pm EDT

Announcement to Shareholders

CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S.A. EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

PUBLICLY-HELD AUTHORIZED CAPITAL STOCK COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ/MF) 73.178.600/0001-18

Company Registry NIRE - 35.300.137.728

Annoucement to Shareholders

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações ("Cyrela" or "Company") -,in compliance with the terms laid out in Article 133 of the Brazilian Corporate Law No. 6404, of December 15, 1976, as amended "Corporate Law", announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the documents and information related to the topics from the Ordinary General Meeting, scheduled to take place on April 24, 2020, are available for its shareholders in the Company's headquarters located in the city of São Paulo, São Paulo State, in the Rua do Rócio, 109 - 2nd Floor - 01st Room - ZIP: 04552-000,and in the Company's website (https://cyrela.globalri.com.br/pt/) , also being sent to CVM [Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or Brazilian Securities Commission] (www.cvm.gov.br) and to B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br).

We also communicate that the publishment of all documentation, as required by the law, will be released in local newspaper.

São Paulo, March 24, 2020.

Announcement to Shareholders

Miguel Maia Mickelberg

CFO and Investor Relations

Disclaimer

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 01:32:07 UTC
