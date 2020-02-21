Cyrela Brazil Realty : Material Fact - Cury Request for Registering

The Request for Registering, the Offer and the Novo Mercado listing were approved in a Cury's Extraordinary General Meeting that occured on February 14, 2020.

The Company yet informs that, also on this date, Cury sent to B3 S.A - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") a request for its shares to be listed under a special corporate governance segment, called Novo Mercado ("Novo Mercado listing").

On this date, Cury Construtora e Incorporadora S.A. ("Cury"), joint venture in which Cyrela is one of the shareholders, submitted to CVM a request for registering as an issuer of securities, type "A" ("Request for Registering"), and its initial public offer of distribution of primary and secondary shares issued by Cury, to be held in Brazil, on an unorganized over-the-counter market, pursuant to the terms of CVM's Intruction 400, dated December 29, 2003, as amended ("ICVM 400/2003") and other applicable rules, under the coordination of financial institutions members of the distribution system ("Offer").

São Paulo, February 21, 2020 - Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações ("Company" or "Cyrela"), in compliance with Paragraph 4 of Section 157 of Law 6404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporations Law")

Material Fact

The Company's participation in the Offer, through the sale of shares issued by Cury that are owned by Cyrela, was also approved at the Company's Board of Directors Meeting.

Cury has been constituted in October 11, 2007, being a joint venture formed between the Company and Cury Empreendimentos Ltda. with the intention of developing projects under the "Minha Casa, Minha Vida" and economic segments in the states of São Paulo e Rio de Janeiro, owning an important strategic paper for the group's business.

Moreover, the Company believes that the access of Cury to the financial market, through Request for Registering and Offer, could favour the capitalization and also the development of its activities and the whole business.

It is also notable that the Company, nowadays, owns 48.25% of Cury, in which, regarding the financial data from September 30, 2019, this represented around 3.07% of its total Shareholder's Equity.

Following that, the Company clarifies that the financial data from December 31, 2019 and all other important information presented to CVM by Cury, due to the Request for Registering, will be reflected in the Company's financial data to be disclosed.

The Company also notes that the present material fact is strictly informative and should not, in any way, be considered an investment recomendation in the Offer, which its own launch is still subjected to different factors, such as the release of all proper registering from CVM.

In conclusion, the Company compromisse to keep its shareholders and the Market informed around the relevant progress regarding the Request for Registering, the Offer and any other matter, being available for any possible clarification to be necessarily made.

São Paulo, February 21, 2020.

Miguel Maia Mickelberg

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

