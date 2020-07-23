Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cyrela Brazil Realty : Material Fact - Plano & Plano Request for Registering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 08:26am EDT

Material Fact

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

A Publicly-Held Company

CORPORATE TAXPAYER ID (CNPJ/MF): 73.178.600/0001-18

CORPORATE REGISTRATION NUMBER (NIRE) - 35.300.137.728 | CVM Coden.º

01446-0

MATERIAL FACT

São Paulo, July 23, 2020 - Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, a corporation headquartered at Rua do Rócio, 109, 2nd floor, Room 01, Vila Olímpia, Postal Code 04552-000,in the city and state of São Paulo, enrolled in the Brazilian Ministry of Finance's Corporate Taxpayer Registry (CNPJ/MF) under number 73.178.600/0001-18,registered with the CVM [Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or Brazilian Securities Commission] as a type A publicly-heldcompany under code 14460 ("Company" or "Cyrela"), in compliance with Paragraph 4 of Section 157 of Law 6404, dated December 15, 1976, as amended ("Brazilian Corporations Law"), and subsection III of the sole paragraph of Article 2 of CVM Instruction 358, dated January 3, 2002, as amended ("ICVM 358/2002"), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general as follows:

On this date, Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliário S.A. ("Plano & Plano"), joint venture in which Cyrela is one of the shareholders, submitted to CVM a request for registering as an issuer of securities, type "A" ("Request for Registering"), and its initial public offer of distribution of primary and secondary shares, to be held in Brazil, on an unorganized over-the-counter market, pursuant to the terms of CVM's Intruction 400, dated December 29, 2003, as amended ("ICVM 400/2003") and other applicable rules, under the coordination of financial institutions members of the distribution system ("Offer").

3359663v1 / 1675-4

Material Fact

The Company yet informs that, also on this date, Plano & Plano sent to B3 S.A - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") a request for its shares to be listed under a special corporate governance segment, called Novo Mercado ("Novo Mercado listing").

The Request for Registering and the Novo Mercado listing were approved in a Plano & Plano's Extraordinary Shareholders General Meeting held on July 17, 2020.

The Company's participation in the Offer, through the sale of shares issued by Plano & Plano that are owned by Cyrela, was also approved at the Company's Board of Directors Meeting.

Plano & Plano Construções e Empreendimentos Ltda. has been constituted in 1997. In 2006 a joint venture was formed between the Company, Rodrigo Luna and Rodrigo Fairbanks Von Uhlendorff, creating then Plano & Plano Construções e Participações Ltda. Moreover, in January 13, 2016 due to a shareholder restructuring, the Plano & Plano Desenvolvimento Imobiliário Ltda. was created, and it is now responsible for all the Company operations since then. Plano & Plano operates in the development of projects under the Minha Casa Minha Vida Program, in the low income segment, in the Metropolitan region of São Paulo, owning an important strategic role in Cyrela's group business.

Moreover, the Company believes that the access of Plano & Plano to the financial market, through Request for Registering and Offer, could allow: (i) expansion of Plano & Plano's institutional image before its stakeholders; (ii) access and consolidation of Plano & Plano in the Brazilian capital market; and (iii) reduction in the cost of capital of Plano & Plano.

3359663v1 / 1675-4

Material Fact

It is also notable that the Company nowadays owns 50.00% of Plano & Plano, in which, regarding Cyrela's financial data from March 31, 2020, this represented around 1.21% of its total Shareholder's Equity.

Following that, the Company clarifies that the financial data from June 30, 2020 and all other important information presented to CVM by Plano & Plano, due to the Request for Registering, will be reflected in the Company's financial data to be disclosed.

The Company also notes that the present material fact is strictly informative and should not, in any way, be considered an investment recomendation in the Offer, which its own launch is still subjected to different factors, such as the release of all proper registering from CVM.

In conclusion, the Company compromisse to keep its shareholders and the Market informed around the relevant progress regarding the Request for Registering, the Offer and any other matter, being available for any possible clarification to be necessarily made.

São Paulo, July 23, 2020.

Miguel Maia Mickelberg

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

3359663v1 / 1675-4

Disclaimer

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 12:25:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:38aUNION PACIFIC : 2Q Profit Declines, As Pandemic Holds Back Demand
DJ
08:37aORYX PETROLEUM : Announces Closing of Loan Settlement
AQ
08:37aPollution Face Mask with Filter Back in Stock Ahead of Wildfire Smoke Season
PR
08:37aStaffing 360 Solutions to Host Fiscal Second Quarter and Six-Month Financial Results Investor Conference Call
GL
08:37aBombardier Delivers First Global 5500 Business Jet to be Based in the United States
GL
08:37aAT&T Profit Sags Under Pressure From Satellite TV, Covid-19 -- Update
DJ
08:36aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Bradesco, Itaú Unibanco and Santander launch a joint plan to promote sustainable development of the Amazon
PU
08:36aECB and Magyar Nemzeti Bank set up repo line to provide euro liquidity (1 MB)
PU
08:36aBrazil underlines bid to join government procurement pact, Côte d'Ivoire becomes observer
PU
08:36aLe Brésil affirme sa volonté d'accéder à l'Accord sur les marchés publics, la Côte d'Ivoire devient observateur
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
2LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : 2Q Net Loss Widened as Demand Fell During Pandemic
4BAYER AG : U.S. court allows sales of Corteva weed killer, adding to edge over Bayer
5BHG GROUP AB : INTERIM REPORT: 1 January-30 June 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group