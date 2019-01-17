Cyrela Brazil Realty : Notice to Debenture Holders - Payment of interest

CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S.A. EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
Corporate Taxpayers' ID CNPJ/MF N.º 73.178.600/0001-18
NOTICE TO DEBENTURE HOLDERS
PAYMENT OF INTEREST
Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações, a corporation headquartered in the
city of São Paulo, at Rua do Rócio, nº. 109, 2nd floor, room 01, Vila Olímpia, Zip Code 04552-000,
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF) nº. 73.178.600/0001-18 ("Company") informs its debenture
holders the payment of remuneration related to the 10th Debenture Issuance of this Company
(CYRE10), single series, to be fulfilled on January 17, 2019, in the amount of R$ 29.53836 totaling
R$ 4,430,754.00.
São Paulo, January 17, 2019.
CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S.A. EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES
PAULO EDUARDO GONÇALVES
INVESTOR RELATIONS OFFICER
