Cyrela Brazil Realty : Notice to Shareholders - Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting (04/26/2019)

03/26/2019 | 06:59pm EDT

Announcement to Shareholders

CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S/A EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

PUBLICLY-HELD AUTHORIZED CAPITAL STOCK COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ/MF) 73.178.600/0001-18

Company Registry NIRE - 35.300.137.728

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S/A EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES ("Cyrela or Company") - B3: CYRE3, in accordance to the article 133 of the 6.404th Law from December 15, 1976, announces to its shareholders and the Market in general that the documents and information related to the main objects for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting ("Meeting") to be held on April 26, 2019, are available for the shareholders in the Company's headquarter, at Rua do Rocio, 109 - 2nd floor - Room 1 - Vila Olimpia, Postal Code 04552- 000, in the city and state of São Paulo, and also in the Company's website (https://cyrela.globalri.com.br/en/),being also sent to "CVM" (www.cvm.gov.br) and "B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão" (www.b3.com.br).

In addition, we communicate that the publication of all documents required by law have been done in the usual journals.

São Paulo, March 26, 2019.

Paulo Eduardo Gonçalves

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA published this content on 26 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2019 22:59:04 UTC
