Cyrela Brazil Realty : Notice to shareholders - Dividend payment

Notice to Shareholders

CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S/A EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕES

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ/ME) No. 73.178.600/0001-18

Company's Registry (NIRE) 35.300.137.728 | CVM Code No. 1446-0

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

CYRELA BRAZIL REALTY S.A. EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE ("Companhia") hereby informs the shareholders and the market in general that, at the Company's Annual Shareholders' Meeting held on July 23, 2020, at 11:00 am, it was approved, among other matters, the distribution and the payment by the Company of the mandatory minimum dividend, related to the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019, in the total amount of ninety-eightmillion, seven hundred and sixty-twothousand, three hundred and sixteen (R$ 98,762,316.06), equivalent to R$ 0.2569083204 per common share issued by the Company, disregarding treasury shares.

People registered as shareholders of the Company on the base date of July 23 rd , 2020, shall be entitled to the declared dividend, respected and including negotiations performed before or on such date.

The shares of the Company shall be traded " ex-dividends " as of July 24 th , 2020 (including).

The payment of dividends in Brazil will be made in national currency, until the end of the fiscal year 2020, according to installments and dates to be fixed by resolution of the Company's Executive Board and to be timely disclosed by means of a new notice to shareholders.

There will be neither monetary adjustment nor interest rate between the date of the declaration of dividends and the date of the effective payment.

On the date of the dividend's payment, as defined by the Executive Board, the Company will credit the dividend due to each shareholder, according to the number of common shares of its ownership on the base date of July 23 rd , 2020 (respecting the negotiations carried out until that day, inclusive), according to the banking address provided to Banco Bradesco S.A., the institution responsible for the bookkeeping of the Company's shares.