Cyrela Brazil Realty : Notice to the Market - Substantial Holder

Notice to the Market
PUBLICLY-HELD AUTHORIZED CAPITAL STOCK COMPANY
Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ/MF) 73.178.600/0001-18
Company Registry NIRE - 35.300.137.728
SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER
São Paulo, September 05, 2019 − Pursuant to Article 12 of Instruction 358 of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM", or the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações ("Cyrela" or "Company"), a residential real estate developer, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company received a notification letter from Itaú Unibanco S.A., informing that increased its participation in Cyrela to a level above 5% (five per cent) of the total amount of shares.
The notification letter has been filed at the Company's headquarters.
São Paulo, September 05, 2019.
Miguel Maia Mickelberg
Investor Relations Director
Disclaimer
Cyrela Brazil Realty SA published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 23:16:01 UTC