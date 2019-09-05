Cyrela Brazil Realty : Notice to the Market - Substantial Holder

Notice to the Market

PUBLICLY-HELD AUTHORIZED CAPITAL STOCK COMPANY

SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER

São Paulo, September 05, 2019 − Pursuant to Article 12 of Instruction 358 of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM", or the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações ("Cyrela" or "Company"), a residential real estate developer, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company received a notification letter from Itaú Unibanco S.A., informing that increased its participation in Cyrela to a level above 5% (five per cent) of the total amount of shares.

The notification letter has been filed at the Company's headquarters.

São Paulo, September 05, 2019.

Miguel Maia Mickelberg

Investor Relations Director