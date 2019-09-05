Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cyrela Brazil Realty : Notice to the Market - Substantial Holder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 07:17pm EDT

Notice to the Market

PUBLICLY-HELD AUTHORIZED CAPITAL STOCK COMPANY

Corporate Taxpayers' ID (CNPJ/MF) 73.178.600/0001-18

Company Registry NIRE - 35.300.137.728

SUBSTANTIAL HOLDER

São Paulo, September 05, 2019 Pursuant to Article 12 of Instruction 358 of Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM", or the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações ("Cyrela" or "Company"), a residential real estate developer, announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Company received a notification letter from Itaú Unibanco S.A., informing that increased its participation in Cyrela to a level above 5% (five per cent) of the total amount of shares.

The notification letter has been filed at the Company's headquarters.

São Paulo, September 05, 2019.

Miguel Maia Mickelberg

Investor Relations Director

Disclaimer

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 23:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:37pJACOBS ENGINEERING : Shares PFAS Assessment, Treatment and Remediation Solutions on Investor Teleconference
PU
07:37pMJ : to Co-Develop Las Vegas Grow Facility
AQ
07:32pREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : Subscribes to CEO`s guide on Human Rights
PU
07:32pAVJENNINGS : Annual Financial Report - 30 June 2019 Opens in a new Window
PU
07:32pAVJENNINGS : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement Opens in a new Window
PU
07:32pLLOYDS BANKING : Scottish workers spend 418 days of their lives travelling to work
PU
07:32pJUPITER MINES : Tshipi Declares Further ZAR600m Dividend
PU
07:27pEXCLUSIVE : Petrobras unit head removed amid bribery allegations
RE
07:23pNO PLACE LIKE HOME : Chinese firms stung by trade war build up domestic brands
RE
07:22pFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Proposed issue of u.s.$250,000,000 7.375 per cent. senior guaranteed perpetual capital notes by fec finance limited unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by far east consortium international limited under the u.s.$1,000,000,000 guaranteed medium term note programme
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork mulls slashing IPO valuation as skepticism rises over business model - sources
2IAC/INTERACTIVECORP : Facebook launches dating service in United States
3LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : SCOTTISH WORKERS SPEND 418 DAYS OF THEIR LIVES TRAVELLING TO WORK
4ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important September 24th Deadline in Se..
5MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD : Mitsubishi Aircraft signs MOU for 100 SpaceJet planes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group