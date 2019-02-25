Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cyren : Email Security Wins Top Honors In Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 06:01am EST

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) today announced that Cyren Email Security, its secure email gateway offered as a cloud service, took top honors in this year's Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, winning a first-place gold award in the email security category ahead of six other finalists.

Cyren won the same top honor last year, and placed at the top in the anti-malware category in 2017, making Cyren a three-year winner in one of the cybersecurity industry's most sought-after awards. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognize products, companies and individuals that demonstrate innovation, excellence and leadership in information security.

Cyren Email Security is a pure SaaS offering that adds an advanced layer of threat protection to Office 365 or any corporate email system, with innovative capabilities like inline cloud sandboxing, malware outbreak protection, and time-of-click analysis. The service reduces businesses' window of exposure to cyber threats by blocking them as attacks begin, leveraging the real-time "big data" intelligence of Cyren's GlobalView security cloud, which processes 25 billion security transactions each day. This translates to the fastest and most comprehensive security, with rapid detection and time-to-protection from new phishing attacks as well as ransomware and other malware.  

"Our three-year winning streak in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards underscores Cyren's unmatched strengths in cyber-threat detection," said Dan Maier, vice president of marketing at Cyren. "This year in particular, it's gratifying that the market has recognized our 100% SaaS secure email gateway offering for innovation and excellence. That's why some of the largest IT companies in the world have relied on Cyren's email protection technology for years."

Is Your Email Security Working?
Cyren offers a free email security "Gap Analysis" to companies interested in evaluating their current email security. The secure, easy-to-deploy and unobtrusive diagnostic tool provides IT and security professionals with clear, actionable threat diagnostics and recommendations.

About Cyren
More than 1.3 billion users around the world rely on Cyren's 100% cloud internet security solutions to protect them against cyber attacks and data loss every day. Powered by the world's largest security cloud, Cyren (NASDAQ: CYRN) delivers fast time to protection from cyber threats with award-winning security as a service for web, email, sandboxing, and DNS for enterprises, and embedded threat intelligence solutions for security vendors and service providers. Customers like Google and Check Point are just a few of the businesses that depend on Cyren every day to power their security. Learn more at www.cyren.com.

Blog: blog.cyren.com  
Facebook: www.facebook.com/CyrenWeb
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cyren
Twitter: www.twitter.com/CyrenInc

Company Contact
Mike Myshrall, CFO
Cyren
+1.703.760.3320
mike.myshrall@cyren.com

Media Contact
Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
+1.281.444.1590
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com

CYREN Logo. (PRNewsFoto/CYREN)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyren-email-security-wins-top-honors-in-cybersecurity-excellence-awards-300800985.html

SOURCE Cyren


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aDIAMONDBACK ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
06:41aENI : Starts Construction on Second Renewable Power Plant in Italy
DJ
06:40aAirspan and Qualcomm are Cooperating to Develop Integrated 5G Relay Backhaul
BU
06:40aEMERGENT CAPITAL, INC. : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement (form 8-K)
AQ
06:39aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson enables international augmented reality video call together with Singtel, Optus, and OPPO
AQ
06:38aMarathon Oil to Exit U.K. With Sale of Units to RockRose
DJ
06:37aSPRINT : Vehicle Intelligence Leader, Spireon, to Leverage CAT M Connectivity on Sprint's Curiosity™ IoT
PR
06:37aSPRINT : Nauto Selects Sprint Curiosity™ IoT as a Connectivity Provider for Fleet Management Portfolio
PR
06:37aKAINOS : Meet our new Head of AI
PU
06:37aSPRINT : Curiosity™ IoT and Mapbox to Showcase Precision Mapping and Location Services with Demonstrations at 2019 Mobile World Congress Barcelona
PR
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.