Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cyrus Biotechnology Significantly Expands Customer Engagement through Biotherapeutic Partnerships and Fee-for-Service Scientific Consulting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 06:25pm EDT

Cyrus Biotechnology, Inc., a Seattle-based biotech software company specializing in the use and commercialization of Rosetta, the world's leading computational protein design platform, announces a significant expansion of its efforts to leverage the full range of Rosetta’s capabilities to establish biotherapeutic partnerships and offer fee-for-service consulting to its customers.

“Over the last couple of decades, Rosetta has emerged as the most validated and comprehensive software for the computational design of proteins, leading to multiple biomolecules now in pre-clinical and clinical trials from companies such as PVP Biologics, Tocagen, Lyell and others,” notes Cyrus CEO Dr. Lucas Nivon. “Our customers have been eager to more closely collaborate with Cyrus on their most strategic R&D challenges, which can be addressed by Rosetta’s vast capabilities well beyond the features currently available in the Cyrus Bench software. As a result, we have decided to make a set of services available with focus on Pharma discovery needs.”

The new services include: difficult homology modeling, highly parallelized docking and modeling/design for biologics and vaccines, modeling and design of large protein or protein/nucleic acid complexes, structure building and refinement for CryoEM and X-Ray crystallography, protein stabilization and solubilization (Rosetta and machine learning based), and a range of other services based on Cyrus in-house tools.

While substantially expanding its capacity to support collaborative partnerships and consulting services, Cyrus will reduce the velocity of its efforts to incorporate Rosetta capabilities into its Cyrus Bench software, which will continue to be maintained and supported to the benefit of its customers with the basic set of Rosetta capabilities. Cyrus Bench customers will be able to expand their relationship with Cyrus to tackle a broader set of challenges through Cyrus fee-for-service scientific consulting.

Cyrus has already established partnerships with downstream revenue-sharing components and has successfully engaged in several fee-for-service projects with small biotechs, global pharmaceuticals, synthetic biology and consumer product companies. Cyrus can leverage Rosetta and its scientific expertise in the discovery and development of antibodies, non-antibody biologics, therapeutic enzymes (e.g. Enzyme Replacement Therapy), signalling proteins, peptides, vaccines and a variety of applications in computer-assisted small molecule discovery.

About Cyrus

Cyrus Biotechnology, Inc. is a privately held biotechnology software company offering scientific consulting services and the Cyrus Bench® SaaS platform for protein engineering to accelerate discovery of biologics and small molecules for the Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Consumer Products and Synthetic Biology industries. Cyrus services are based on the Rosetta software from Prof. David Baker’s laboratory at the University of Washington. Rosetta is the most powerful protein engineering software available. Cyrus customers include 13 of the top 20 Global Pharmaceutical firms. The company is financed by leading investors in both Technology and Biotechnology, including Trinity Ventures, Orbimed, Springrock Ventures, Alexandria Venture Investments, and W Fund. https://cyrusbio.com/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:17pALTICE EUROPE N : announces the publication of its 2019 half-yearly financial report - 15.08.2019
PU
07:15pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MNK
GL
07:14pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Sunlands Technology Group Investors of Important August 26th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – STG
GL
07:09pANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD (ASX : ANR) Live Investor Briefing
AQ
07:09pCORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS : S.A. Reports 1.4% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in July 2019
BU
07:06pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation - COF
GL
07:02pPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Confirms Dividends for September 13, 2019
PU
07:02pCENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. : announces model grand opening event at Enclave at Mission Falls on August 17
PR
07:01pNATIONAL GENERAL : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds National General Holdings Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – NGHC
BU
07:00pGRATOMIC : Announces Appointment of New Director
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACKMAN CONFIDENT PORTFOLIO CAN KEEP DELIVERING STRONG RETURNS: letter
2Trump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain
3SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Five questions about what could be next in the SNC-Lavalin saga
4DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. : DELCATH : Announces $9.5 Million Private Placement
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : From Girls Who Code to Inspiring Women Creating Magic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group