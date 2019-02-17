Cytec Industries Inc. files patent infringement lawsuit in China against Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd.

Solvay announced today on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary, Cytec Industries Inc., and its Polymer Additives business unit, that it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Beijing IP Court against Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd. (Tiangang), following a lengthy investigation. The lawsuit, which requests injunctive relief, damages and attorneys’ fees, alleges that the making and selling of ‘Tiangang® T-68 light stabilizer’ violates the patent covering Solvay’s flagship product line, CYASORB THT® - as verified by independent laboratory analysis.

Solvay approached Tiangang several months ago to begin amicable discussions to resolve the matter, but Tiangang refused to engage in a substantive dialogue. Such refusal by Tiangang forced Solvay to rely on the Chinese Courts for protection of its patent rights. “While we welcome competition, we have zero tolerance for companies that infringe our intellectual property,” said Domenico Romanino, Senior Vice President of Polymer Additives. “Protecting patents is in everyone’s best interest as it ensures fairness and a level playing field for all market participants. Additionally, as an innovative company, Solvay will not hesitate to leverage its patents when necessary since these are the vehicles that promote invention and, ultimately, the development of new products that bring benefit to our customers around the world.”

About the Product

Solvay’s CYASORB THT® product line is developed to deliver exceptional UV stabilization performance combined with thermal protection for demanding conditions, and has been an industry-leading solution for wide-ranging markets and applications. Products in the CYASORB THT® platform benefit from patent protection under ZL99805659.6 (CN1154685C), and other corresponding foreign equivalents.

About Solvay Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions is a global business unit of the Solvay Group and is comprised of the Mining Solutions, Phosphorus Specialties and Polymer Additives business lines. The GBU innovates, manufactures and delivers sustainable solutions to its customers in the mining, agriculture, agrochemicals, automotive, electronics and industrial markets, among others. To learn more about Technology Solutions’ additive technologies product portfolio, visit us at https://www.solvay.com/en/products/chemical-categories/antioxidants-and-stabilizers.

About Solvay

An international specialty chemical and advanced materials company, Solvay partners with its customers in innovating, developing and delivering high-value, sustainable products and solutions which address key societal challenges that improve the quality of life. Solvay serves diversified global end markets including automotive and aerospace lightweighting products, consumer goods and healthcare, energy and environment, smart devices and electronics, building and construction, as well as industrial applications. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with about 27,000 employees spread across 58 countries. It generated pro forma net sales of € 10.9 B in 2016, with 90% coming from activities where it ranks among the world’s top 3 industry leaders. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext in Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB:BB - Reuters: SOLB.BR), and in the United States its shares are traded under the symbol (SOLVY) through a level-1 ADR program.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER @SOLVAYGROUP

Solvay S.A. - Rue de Ransbeek, 310 – B-1120 - Brussels - Belgium

Solvay nv - Ransbeekstraat, 310 – B-1120 - Brussels - Belgium

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190217005040/en/