Cytec Industries Inc. files patent infringement lawsuit in China against Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd.

Solvay announced today on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary, Cytec
Industries Inc., and its Polymer Additives business unit, that it has
filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Beijing IP Court against Beijing
Tiangang Auxiliary Co., Ltd. (Tiangang), following a lengthy
investigation. The lawsuit, which requests injunctive relief, damages
and attorneys’ fees, alleges that the making and selling of ‘Tiangang®
T-68 light stabilizer’ violates the patent covering Solvay’s flagship
product line, CYASORB THT® - as verified by independent laboratory
analysis.
Solvay approached Tiangang several months ago to begin amicable
discussions to resolve the matter, but Tiangang refused to engage in a
substantive dialogue. Such refusal by Tiangang forced Solvay to rely on
the Chinese Courts for protection of its patent rights. “While we
welcome competition, we have zero tolerance for companies that infringe
our intellectual property,” said Domenico Romanino, Senior Vice
President of Polymer Additives. “Protecting patents is in everyone’s
best interest as it ensures fairness and a level playing field for all
market participants. Additionally, as an innovative company, Solvay will
not hesitate to leverage its patents when necessary since these are the
vehicles that promote invention and, ultimately, the development of new
products that bring benefit to our customers around the world.”
About the Product
Solvay’s CYASORB THT® product line is developed to deliver exceptional
UV stabilization performance combined with thermal protection for
demanding conditions, and has been an industry-leading solution for
wide-ranging markets and applications. Products in the CYASORB THT®
platform benefit from patent protection under ZL99805659.6 (CN1154685C),
and other corresponding foreign equivalents.
About Solvay Technology Solutions
Technology Solutions is a global business unit of the Solvay Group and
is comprised of the Mining Solutions, Phosphorus Specialties and Polymer
Additives business lines. The GBU innovates, manufactures and delivers
sustainable solutions to its customers in the mining, agriculture,
agrochemicals, automotive, electronics and industrial markets, among
others. To learn more about Technology Solutions’ additive technologies
product portfolio, visit us at https://www.solvay.com/en/products/chemical-categories/antioxidants-and-stabilizers.
About Solvay
An international specialty chemical and advanced materials company,
Solvay partners with its customers in innovating, developing and
delivering high-value, sustainable products and solutions which address
key societal challenges that improve the quality of life. Solvay serves
diversified global end markets including automotive and aerospace
lightweighting products, consumer goods and healthcare, energy and
environment, smart devices and electronics, building and construction,
as well as industrial applications. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels
with about 27,000 employees spread across 58 countries. It generated pro
forma net sales of € 10.9 B in 2016, with 90% coming from activities
where it ranks among the world’s top 3 industry leaders. Solvay SA
(SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext in Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg:
SOLB:BB - Reuters: SOLB.BR), and in the United States its shares are
traded under the symbol (SOLVY) through a level-1 ADR program.
