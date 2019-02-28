Cytegic : Embraces FAIR for Cyber Risk Impact

Cytegic,
the leading automated cyber risk quantification and management platform,
announced it is now embracing and supporting FAIR (Factor Analysis of
Information Risk) in the assessment and quantification of Cyber Risk
Impact, within the analytical core of its ACRO (Automated Cyber Risk
Officer) suite of tools.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005150/en/
Elon Kaplan, Ph.D. CEO & President Cytegic - Cyber Risk Management Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Throughout Cytegic’s platform evolution, it has adopted and integrated
growing industry standards, including ISO 27001, NIST CSF and NIST
80-53. FAIR has recently emerged as the standard Value at Risk(VaR)
framework for cybersecurity and operational risk, achieving broad
industry acceptance.
Elon
Kaplan, CEO, Cytegic, said, “Cyber Risk can’t be managed if it can’t
be measured and defined in common understandable business terms, which
the FAIR framework facilitates.”
Cytegic’s Rapid Risk Assessment, which utilizes the FAIR framework, is
powering the cyber insurance revolution by offering small and
medium-sized enterprises cyber risk assessments that are both accessible
and understandable.
Cytegic will showcase their platform and assessment tools in the Israeli
Export Institute Pavilion at the RSA 2019 conference the week of March 4
to March 8 in San Francisco. For more information or a demo contact info@Cytegic.com.
ABOUT CYTEGIC
Cytegic’s revolutionary cyber risk platform is the industry’s first
automated end-to-end solution that encompasses the entire scope of cyber
risk management and financial impact analysis across the entire
insurance and risk value chain. After 25+ man-years of R&D and 4 granted
US patents, Cytegic has made groundbreaking steps in the highly
challenging task of quantifying cyber risk at any level of scale, from
SMB's to Fortune 500 enterprises. Utilized globally by insurers,
enterprises and global consulting partners, Cytegic’s Automated Cyber
Risk Officer (ACRO), leverages forward-looking, contextual and
quantified global threat intelligence with internal, technologically
validated defensive capabilities, to automatically identify risks to an
organization’s business assets and financial impact at any degree of
granularity. We can finally talk about cyber risk as a business risk
tied to dollars and ROI; and make informed business decisions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190228005150/en/