Cytek Biosciences Strengthening Support for Scientists in Fight Against COVID-19

FREMONT, Calif., April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytek Biosciences Inc. , a leading provider of cell analysis instrumentation and solutions, is committed to supporting researchers and clinicians who are now being tasked to study the effect of the novel coronavirus on human immune systems around the world. To that end, Cytek is currently collaborating with over a dozen hospitals, medical schools and university labs across the globe. The scientists at these institutions are working to lessen the health toll of COVID-19 through immune monitoring, biomarker identification and vaccine development – and Cytek is strengthening support for these activities.



Cytek scientific application experts are assisting in optimizing high-parameter multicolor panels, as well as offering guidance with data QC and analysis. Cytek field service staff are prioritizing sites running COVID-19 patient studies to ensure their cell analyzers are performing optimally and their experiments continue uninterrupted. Finally, Cytek operations are maintaining all these field activities by keeping the supply chain running, ensuring existing instruments have the necessary replacement parts and building additional instruments for installation at sites conducting critical research studies.

According to Dr. Wenbin Jiang, CEO of Cytek Biosciences, “It is in these extraordinarily challenging times that we must double down on our mission to make high-parameter flow cytometry accessible to a larger number of researchers. Through these collaborations and future ones to come, we envision our products positively impacting human health in the face of COVID-19 and other diseases. The Cytek family appreciates the daily sacrifices people around the world are making in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19. It is our number one priority to support those working to further understand this novel coronavirus, fight its spread, and ultimately enhance patient outcomes.”

Cytek will host a webinar at 10 a.m. PDT on Thursday, April 30, 2020, detailing how high-quality, high-complexity multicolor flow cytometry panels developed on the Cytek Aurora can be leveraged for researching the immune response to COVID-19. To join the webinar and stay abreast of Cytek’s adaptive response to the global pandemic, visit our COVID-19 customer support page at https://bit.ly/2ykAdxl .

About Cytek Biosciences Inc.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. is a leading flow cytometry solution provider that develops compact, affordable instruments with high multiplexing capability and a wide range of services to support scientists and clinicians. Cytek is headquartered in Fremont, California with branch offices and distribution channels across the globe. More information about the company and its products is available at www.cytekbio.com . To learn more, follow Cytek on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

