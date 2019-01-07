CytoReason : Signs Collaboration Agreement with Pfizer Inc. To Utilize CytoReason :'s Machine Learning Model of the Immune System for Drug Discovery

CytoReason, a leader in machine learning for drug discovery and development, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) that will leverage CytoReason’s cell-centered models of the immune system.

CytoReason will receive from Pfizer payments potentially equaling up to low double digit millions of US$ for technology access fees, research support and certain success-based payments.

CytoReason’s proprietary platform helps rebuild lost cellular information from gene expression data and associates genes to specific cells. This information is then integrated with additional omics and literature data to create a cell-based model of the trial-specific immune response. Integration with the CytoReason disease model empowers the study analytics and allows the model to learn and improve, leading to robust target discovery, drug response biomarkers and indication selection.

“We believe that CytoReason’s platform has the potential to offer valuable insights that may be applied to our research into the human immune system,” said Michael Vincent, Chief Scientific Officer, Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer. “Leveraging technologies such as this can help us understand disease and prioritize targets, and support our mission of bringing innovative new therapies to patients who need them.”

“The collaboration with Pfizer will further strengthen our models in our core therapeutic areas. This will be our fifth major partnership, which we believe will help make our model unparalleled in its accuracy for assets across the pipeline,” said David Harel, CytoReason’s CEO. “CytoReason’s model brings together thousands of samples on a cell-protein-gene level, allowing for fast and accurate insights.”

About CytoReason

Based on more than 10 years of research, CytoReason’s technology uses a proprietary data and machine learning model to reconstruct cellular information from bulk tissue, to train an immune-specific NLP engine, and to integrate multi-omics data. The company’s platform organizes and standardizes collaborators’ data (gene, protein, cell, and microbiome) and integrates it into CytoReason’s proprietary disease model to generate mechanistic understanding of the immune system, leading to novel insights.

CytoReason’s technology has yielded 2 pending patents, 10 commercial and scientific collaborations and 16 peer reviewed publications. Fully applicable to cancer immunotherapy, autoimmune, neurodegenerative and infectious disease research, CytoReason is at the cutting edge of society’s boldest attempts to improve health outcomes through better understanding of the immune system.

See more: www.cytoreason.com

