CytoReason : Signs Collaboration Agreement with Pfizer Inc. To Utilize CytoReason :'s Machine Learning Model of the Immune System for Drug Discovery

CytoReason, a leader in machine learning for drug discovery and
development, announced today that it has entered into a collaboration
agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) that will leverage CytoReason’s
cell-centered models of the immune system.
CytoReason will receive from Pfizer payments potentially equaling up to
low double digit millions of US$ for technology access fees, research
support and certain success-based payments.
CytoReason’s proprietary platform helps rebuild lost cellular
information from gene expression data and associates genes to specific
cells. This information is then integrated with additional omics and
literature data to create a cell-based model of the trial-specific
immune response. Integration with the CytoReason disease model empowers
the study analytics and allows the model to learn and improve, leading
to robust target discovery, drug response biomarkers and indication
selection.
“We believe that CytoReason’s platform has the potential to offer
valuable insights that may be applied to our research into the human
immune system,” said Michael Vincent, Chief Scientific Officer,
Inflammation & Immunology, Pfizer. “Leveraging technologies such as this
can help us understand disease and prioritize targets, and support our
mission of bringing innovative new therapies to patients who need them.”
“The collaboration with Pfizer will further strengthen our models in our
core therapeutic areas. This will be our fifth major partnership, which
we believe will help make our model unparalleled in its accuracy for
assets across the pipeline,” said David Harel, CytoReason’s CEO.
“CytoReason’s model brings together thousands of samples on a
cell-protein-gene level, allowing for fast and accurate insights.”
About CytoReason
Based on more than 10 years of research, CytoReason’s technology uses a
proprietary data and machine learning model to reconstruct cellular
information from bulk tissue, to train an immune-specific NLP engine,
and to integrate multi-omics data. The company’s platform organizes and
standardizes collaborators’ data (gene, protein, cell, and microbiome)
and integrates it into CytoReason’s proprietary disease model to
generate mechanistic understanding of the immune system, leading to
novel insights.
CytoReason’s technology has yielded 2 pending patents, 10 commercial and
scientific collaborations and 16 peer reviewed publications. Fully
applicable to cancer immunotherapy, autoimmune, neurodegenerative and
infectious disease research, CytoReason is at the cutting edge of
society’s boldest attempts to improve health outcomes through better
understanding of the immune system.
See more: www.cytoreason.com
