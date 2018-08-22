Cytogenetics Technologies, Markets and Companies - 2018 Report with Estimates to 2022 & 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Cytogenetics
- Technologies, Markets and Companies" report from Jain
PharmaBiotech has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
This report deals with cytogenetics in a broader sense rather than the
classical use mainly to describe the chromosome structure and identify
abnormalities related to disease. In the age of molecular biology, it is
also referred to as molecular cytogenetics. Historical landmarks in the
evolution of cytogenetics are reviewed since the first images of
chromosomes were made in 1879. The scope of cytogenetics includes
several technologies besides fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH),
comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), and multicolor FISH. Molecular
cytogenetics includes application of nanobiotechnology, microarrays,
real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR), in vivo imaging, and single
molecule detection. Bioinformatics is described briefly as it plays an
important role in analyzing data from many of these technologies.
FISH remains the single most important technology in cytogenetics.
Several innovations are described of which the most important are single
copy FISH, in vivo FISH (imaging of nucleic acids in living cells) and
nanotechnology-based FISH. The unique character of peptide nucleic acid
(PNA) allows these probes to hybridize to target nucleic acid molecules
more rapidly and with higher affinity and specificity compared with DNA
probes. PNA-FISH is more suited for rapid diagnosis of infections.
RNA-FISH and locked nucleic acids (LNAs), are also described.
The chapter on markets provides a global perspective of the cytogenetics
business in the major markets: US, Western Europe (including France,
Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), and Japan. The total figures for the
market are also broken out according to the technologies and major
disease areas in which they are applied. Markets figure are given for
the year 2017 and estimates are made for the years 2022 and 2027.
Advantages and limitations of various technologies have been pointed out
throughout the report but this chapter includes SWOT (Strengths,
Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis of some of the competing
technologies including the following: conventional FISH, innovative FISH
technologies, PCR-based assays, and single molecule imaging. Unfulfilled
needs in cytogenetics market are depicted graphically. Among various
technologies, FISH is most advanced and less opportunities for further
development than single molecule detection, which is in infancy and has
more future potential.
The report includes summary profiles of 70 companies relevant to
cytogenetics along with their 80 collaborations. Companies developing
innovative technologies as well as those supplying
equipment/services/reagents are identified. The report text is
supplemented with 27 Tables and 9 figures. Selected 200 references are
included in the bibliography.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Introduction
2. Technologies used for cytogenetics
3. Fluorescent In Situ Hybridization
4. Genomic Technologies relevant to Cytogenetics
5. Molecular Imaging & Single Molecular Detection
6. Role of Nanobiotechnology in Cytogenetics
7. Biomarkers and Cytogenetics
8. Applications of Cytogenetics
9. Cancer Cytogenetics
10. Cytogenetics Markets
11. Companies
12. References
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j5vv3j/cytogenetics?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005469/en/