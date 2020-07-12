Log in
CytomX Investors: Last Days to Seek Participation in Class Action as Lead Plaintiff

07/12/2020 | 11:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. investors (NASDAQ: CTMX) (“CytomX” or the “Company”) that acquired CytomX securities between May 17, 2018, and May 13, 2020. 

Founding partner, Lesley Portnoy, informs interested investors, “CytomX investors can seek an active role in the pending litigation by petitioning the court for appointment as a lead plaintiff. Lead plaintiffs are appointed by the court to act as a fiduciary on behalf of other injured investors. Also, notably for investors concerned about time and expense of the litigation, the lead plaintiffs do not bear any direct cost or expense of the case, and on the upside are eligible to receive a monetary award for participating in the case.”

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

According to the lawsuit, defendants between May 17, 2018, and May 13, 2020 made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CytomX had downplayed issues with CX-072's efficacy observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-072 clinical program; (2) CytomX had similarly downplayed issues with CX-2009's efficacy and safety observed in the PROCLAIM-CX-2009 clinical program; and (3) as a result, CytomX's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information. If you suffered a loss you have until July 20, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
