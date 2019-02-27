Log in
CytomX Therapeutics : Announces Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2019

02/27/2019 | 05:40pm EST

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody™ therapeutic technology platform, today announced that clinical and preclinical results for CX-2009, a CD166 targeting Probody Drug Conjugate, will be presented at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2019 from March 29 - April 3 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Title: Preliminary results of PROCLAIM-CX-2009, a first-in-human, dose-finding study of the Probody drug conjugate CX-2009 in patients with advanced solid tumors
Session: Late-Breaking Research: Immunology 2
Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Location: Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 42; Poster Board 3
Abstract Number: 7669

Title: A Probody Drug Conjugate Targeting CD166 (ALCAM) Enhances Preclinical Antitumor Activity of a Probody Therapeutic Targeting PD-1
Session Category: Immunology
Session Title: Combination Immunotherapies 2
Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2, 2019 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Location: Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 23; Poster Board 12
Abstract Number: 3202

Title: CD166-DM4 Probody™ Drug Conjugate (CX-2009) Treatment of 198 Patient-derived Xenograft Models (PDX) in a Mouse Clinical Trial Format
Session Category: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics
Session Title: Antibody-Drug Conjugates: New Agents and Technologies
Date and Time:Sunday, March 31, 2019 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Location: Exhibit Hall B, Poster Section 9; Poster Board 3
Abstract Number: 212

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody™ therapeutic technology platform. Probody therapeutics are designed to exploit unique conditions of the tumor microenvironment to more effectively localize antibody binding and activity while limiting activity in healthy tissues. CytomX and its partners have four programs in the clinic. The Company's clinical stage pipeline includes cancer immunotherapies against clinically-validated targets, including a PD-L1-targeting Probody therapeutic wholly owned by CytomX (CX-072) and a CTLA-4-targeting Probody therapeutic partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS-986249). The clinical stage pipeline also includes first-in-class Probody drug conjugates against highly attractive targets including a CD166-targeting Probody drug conjugate wholly owned by CytomX (CX-2009), and a CD71-targeting Probody drug conjugate partnered with AbbVie (CX-2029). CD166 and CD71 are among cancer targets that are considered to be inaccessible to conventional antibody drug conjugates due to their presence on many healthy tissues. In addition to its wholly owned programs, CytomX has strategic collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and ImmunoGen, Inc. For more information, visit www.cytomx.com.

Contact:

Investors and Media:

Christopher Keenan
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
ckeenan@cytomx.com
650-383-0823

Source: CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Disclaimer

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 22:39:12 UTC
