Cytovance Biologics to Participate in RAFT Scientific Discussion on Commercialization of Fermentation Processes

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovance® Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, announced today the company will participate in the upcoming Recent Advances in Fermentation Technology (#RAFT) Conference to be held October 29 - November 1, 2017 at the Hyatt Coconut Point, Bonita Springs (Ft. Myers), Florida.



RAFT’s theme, sponsored by the Society for Industrial Microbiology and Biotechnology (#SIMB) is “Driving Innovation and Stability from R&D to Commercialization and Beyond.”

Dr. Frank Agbogbo, PhD, Cyotvance’s Director of Microbial Bioprocess will be co-leading a scientific discussion on “Bench to the manufacturing suite: Scale-up and Tech transfer.” Commercialization of fermentation processes can be both challenging and rewarding. Some of these challenges include differences in oxygen transfer, mixing, shear, raw materials, measurement systems, heterogeneity, and equipment capability. This session will give scientists and engineers a chance to share their research, experiences, and insights into delivering a process to the marketplace and sustaining that process after commercialization.

About Cytovance® Biologics

Cytovance® Biologics is a leading biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that excels in the rapid and cost-effective development and manufacture of large molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from both mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation such as monoclonal antibodies, antibody fragments, bispecifics, cytokines, enzymes, fusion proteins, vaccines and other biological products including plasmid DNA and cell-based therapeutics. In addition to our clinical and commercial cGMP API manufacturing services, Cytovance offers well-integrated development services supporting the entire product lifecycle including cell line development, cell banking, microbial strain development, process and analytical development, and process characterization. A centralized, responsive program management team coordinates all critical chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) activities for each client program around raw materials management, QC testing, ICH stability studies, and regulatory support. Our 140,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities in Oklahoma City are designed to meet U.S., EU, and other global regulatory standards.

Cytovance® offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and CGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from early-stage pre-clinical development to commercial production, for both mammalian and microbial. Further information can be found at www.cytovance.com

