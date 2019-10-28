Cytracom : Launches Business Messaging to Enhance SMB Communication

Cytracom, a leading provider of voice solutions built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced Business Messaging. This solution provides team messaging for Cytracom system users combined with the functionality of SMS to communicate with any user on a mobile device.

Business Messaging is a collaborative communication tool with advanced capabilities. Within the office, Cytracom users can send direct messages to other employees or use Rooms to organize dedicated, ongoing group discussions. Users can send messages to any mobile phone using their existing business number, which enables real-time conversations while maintaining the business persona. Business users can now consolidate all professional communication—internally or externally—on one platform. Users can share documents, images, and more, for true multimedia collaboration.

“The research for our product roadmap indicated a massive market shift to messaging services for SMBs,” said Pierce Brantley, VP of Product at Cytracom. “This release addresses that shift with a new, advanced communication tool for our end-users.”

Business Messaging runs seamlessly on all Cytracom Apps with minimal configuration required to get started. Whether using the Cytracom Desktop or the Cytracom Mobile App, users can seamlessly message from the office, home, or on the road.

SMBs look to MSPs for guidance when it comes to all of their technology needs. With a solution that provides team collaboration and messaging services, businesses can become more efficient both internally and externally with their communications.

“Over the next 6-12 months, we believe that SMS will become a requirement that must be met as businesses evaluate their communication solutions,” said Zane Conkle, CEO and Co-founder of Cytracom. “Cytracom Business Messaging is the single solution partners can use to combine these two mediums—team messaging and SMS—while also reducing complexity and deployment time.”

About Cytracom

Cytracom makes voice and messaging solutions that are simple for managed service providers to deliver to SMBs—simple to sell and use. With a reliable platform built on flexible, cloud-based technology, Cytracom delivers fully managed, enterprise-grade solutions tailored to small business needs. A 100% channel-driven model brings its nationwide partners directly to customers, providing the ease and comfort of working with local, trusted managed service providers.

As the move to the cloud continues, Cytracom enables partners to expand their portfolio with unified communications and ultimately extend their reach and revenue with end-to-end managed services. Unparalleled tools, support, and training gives partners an advantage over the competition, reinforcing Cytracom’s commitment to their success and confidence in its solution. To learn more, visit cytracom.com.

