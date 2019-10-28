Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Cytracom : Launches Business Messaging to Enhance SMB Communication

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Cytracom, a leading provider of voice solutions built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced Business Messaging. This solution provides team messaging for Cytracom system users combined with the functionality of SMS to communicate with any user on a mobile device.

Business Messaging is a collaborative communication tool with advanced capabilities. Within the office, Cytracom users can send direct messages to other employees or use Rooms to organize dedicated, ongoing group discussions. Users can send messages to any mobile phone using their existing business number, which enables real-time conversations while maintaining the business persona. Business users can now consolidate all professional communication—internally or externally—on one platform. Users can share documents, images, and more, for true multimedia collaboration.

“The research for our product roadmap indicated a massive market shift to messaging services for SMBs,” said Pierce Brantley, VP of Product at Cytracom. “This release addresses that shift with a new, advanced communication tool for our end-users.”

Business Messaging runs seamlessly on all Cytracom Apps with minimal configuration required to get started. Whether using the Cytracom Desktop or the Cytracom Mobile App, users can seamlessly message from the office, home, or on the road.

SMBs look to MSPs for guidance when it comes to all of their technology needs. With a solution that provides team collaboration and messaging services, businesses can become more efficient both internally and externally with their communications.

“Over the next 6-12 months, we believe that SMS will become a requirement that must be met as businesses evaluate their communication solutions,” said Zane Conkle, CEO and Co-founder of Cytracom. “Cytracom Business Messaging is the single solution partners can use to combine these two mediums—team messaging and SMS—while also reducing complexity and deployment time.”

About Cytracom

Cytracom makes voice and messaging solutions that are simple for managed service providers to deliver to SMBs—simple to sell and use. With a reliable platform built on flexible, cloud-based technology, Cytracom delivers fully managed, enterprise-grade solutions tailored to small business needs. A 100% channel-driven model brings its nationwide partners directly to customers, providing the ease and comfort of working with local, trusted managed service providers.

As the move to the cloud continues, Cytracom enables partners to expand their portfolio with unified communications and ultimately extend their reach and revenue with end-to-end managed services. Unparalleled tools, support, and training gives partners an advantage over the competition, reinforcing Cytracom’s commitment to their success and confidence in its solution. To learn more, visit cytracom.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aFight Colorectal Cancer Teams Up with Komodo Health to Improve Early Intervention and Close Gaps in Colorectal Cancer Care
BU
10:16aCOMSCORE : Signs Multi-Year Deal with Cinemex to Provide Industry Leading Data Analytics Platform
PR
10:16aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : Launches ICE ETF Hub Enabling and Supporting the Next Phase of Growth in ETFs
BU
10:16aWILSON COLLEGE : Appoints Dr. Wesley R. Fugate as Next President
PR
10:13aCHESAPEAKE UTILITIES : Gas South Acquires Natural Gas Marketing Operations In Florida From Peninsula Energy Services Company, Inc.
PR
10:12aSIEBERT FINANCIAL : Happy Friday
PU
10:12aSCOR : GLOBAL LIFE EVOLVES ITS ORGANISATION TO DELIVER ON THE “QUANTUM LEAP” STRATEGIC PLAN AND BUILD FOR IMPACT
PU
10:12aSTARA PLANINA HOLD : 3Q 2019 Financial Notification
PU
10:12aADTRAN : 10/28/19 - ADTRAN Delivers 100G Transport to Streamline Scale and Simplify Economics for 10G PON Services +
PU
10:12aCANNTRUST : John Kaden Resigns from CannTrust's Board of Directors
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
3ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%
4COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
5DELIVERY HERO SE : Takeaway.com asks Delivery Hero to not vote on Just Eat deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group