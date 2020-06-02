Log in
Cytracom : is Connecting the Modern Workforce

06/02/2020

Today at its annual product and partner event, Cytracom, a leading provider of cloud-based voice and messaging solutions, revealed several new releases for both Managed Service Provider partners and customers designed to enhance productivity and Connect the Modern Workforce.

The cornerstone of the new releases is the App Marketplace, which transforms Cytracom Desktop into a communications hub for businesses by combining their Cytracom voice and messaging capabilities with the power of the applications they already use.

Users can now leverage deep contextual information from within HubSpot and ConnectWise while communicating with customers. This includes editing tickets, managing contacts, and initiating outbound calls or messaging. The company will release Zendesk and Autotask later this year along with other highly requested applications.

“We’re excited about our App Marketplace and the potential it offers to our partners and customers,” said Zane Conkle, co-founder and CEO, Cytracom. “Providing users with rich data for each customer interaction will help streamline business processes and enable a better customer experience.”

Other partner enhancements include an updated proposal generator with a network audit feature and pre-port verification tools. The new partner portal also features partner-branded marketing collateral, lead protection tools and a host of other enhancements to shorten the sales cycle.

A key customer enhancement is the Shared Numbers feature in Business Messaging, which will be available this summer. Businesses will be able to pool users into a group to field inbound text messages to a group number. This is useful for sales or support teams to ensure there are no missed inbound messages to a shared resource, such as a company’s main number.

“This has been a disruptive year for businesses with the move to work from home along with other challenges,” said Pierce Brantley, VP of Product, Cytracom. “We have really shifted our focus to enable this new modern workforce to have the data and communication tools they need to be successful.”

About Cytracom

Cytracom makes voice and messaging simple—simple to sell and simple to use—while connecting the Modern Workforce. With a reliable platform built on flexible, cloud-based technology, Cytracom delivers a UCaaS suite tailored to business needs. A 100% channel-driven model brings its nationwide partners directly to customers, providing the ease and comfort of working with local, trusted managed service providers.

Cytracom enables partners to expand their portfolios and ultimately extend their reach and revenue with end-to-end managed services. Unparalleled tools, support, and training gives partners an advantage over the competition, reinforcing Cytracom’s commitment to their success and confidence in its solution. To learn more visit cytracom.com.


© Business Wire 2020
