Cyware Partners with Recorded Future For Enhanced Threat Intelligence Automation and Analysis

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware, the leading provider of cyber fusion solutions, today announced a new partnership with Recorded Future , the largest global security intelligence provider, to empower security teams with advanced threat intelligence automation and analysis.

This integration will bring Recorded Future's industry leading aggregation of data across the broadest set of sources into the Cyware Threat Intelligence eXchange (CTIX) platform to enhance its automation, analysis, and actioning capabilities. CTIX, an advanced threat intelligence platform (TIP), will now be improved with indicators of compromise (IOCs) context from Recorded Future to map tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs). Security analysts will now be enabled to more quickly draw correlations and be more efficient and accurate when making decisions and taking appropriate response action.

"Recorded Future will enable CTIX clients to quickly prioritize and identify the threats that are the most relevant to their organization," said Stuart Solomon, Chief Operating Officer, Recorded Future. "This helps to reduce uncertainty and speed up decision making, and thereby reduce overall operational risk."

The Recorded Future Connect partner program is laser focused on providing intelligence that helps teams make faster, more confident decisions by integrating rich security intelligence into all security processes. Today, partners represent leading SIEM, incident response, ticketing, link analysis, security infrastructure, security orchestration and automation, vulnerability management, and threat intelligence platform solutions.

Cyware's CTIX Platform provides the ability to aggregate, analyze, and correlate threat data from any source and in any format and make it operational and actionable for security teams. Users can take advantage of automation throughout the threat intelligence lifecycle using Cyware's advanced security orchestration, rule engine, and REST API capabilities to move faster and take decisive action against threats.

"At Cyware, we are committed to helping security teams better defend against advanced threats with actionable threat intelligence and security automation," Amit Patel, VP of Sales - Americas, at Cyware. "Our partnership with Recorded Future allows security teams to take full advantage of the CTIX platform by operationalizing relevant threat intelligence that leads to faster actioning within their environment."

Visit Recorded Future's or Cyware's websites for more information on each organization or to request a demo of the joint offering.

About Cyware

Cyware offers the technology organizations need to build a virtual cyber fusion center. With separate but integrated solutions including an advanced threat intel platform (TIP), vendor-agnostic security automation (SOAR), and security case management, organizations are able to increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burn out. Cyware's virtual cyber fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. To learn more about Cyware, visit cyware.com .

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future delivers security intelligence to amplify the effectiveness of security and IT teams in reducing exposure by uncovering unknown threats and informing better, faster decisions. Working to provide a singular view of digital, brand, and third-party risk, the Recorded Future platform provides proactive and predictive intelligence, analyzing data from open, proprietary, and aggregated customer-provided sources. Recorded Future arms threat analysts, vulnerability management teams, security operations centers, and incident responders with context-rich, actionable intelligence in real time that's ready for integration across the security ecosystem. Learn more at www.recordedfuture.com and follow us on Twitter at @RecordedFuture.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyware-partners-with-recorded-future-for-enhanced-threat-intelligence-automation-and-analysis-301105540.html

SOURCE Cyware Labs