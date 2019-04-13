Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Czech PM says government plans digital tax on multinationals - Lidove Noviny

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/13/2019 | 04:12am EDT
Extraordinary European Union leaders summit in Brussels

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government is planning to prop up state budget revenues by introducing a special tax on multinationals, Prime Minister Andrej Babis was quoted by a daily newspaper as saying on Saturday.

Its central budget plans for this year and next show expected deficits of 40 billion crowns (1.35 billion pounds), or 0.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), a year, versus a broadly even balance or surpluses in recent years.

Weaker growth is forcing the centre-left government to cut spending and find new income to reach that goal.

"We will implement a digital tax for multinational firms which do business in the Czech Republic but don't reside here," Babis said in an interview published by the daily Lidove Noviny.

Babis did not name any company that would be affected by the tax or say at what level it should be set, as this was still being negotiated with Finance Minister Alena Schillerova.

The government is also looking for savings after the Finance Ministry cut the GDP outlook for the coming years.

It even signalled that the country may see its public finances - which include the central and regional budgets, plus other funds - plunge into deficit for the first time since 2015.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:21aJACK MA : China's JD.com boss criticises 'slackers' as company makes cuts
RE
05:15aScrapping India's trade privileges could hit U.S. consumers, senators say
RE
04:12aCzech PM says government plans digital tax on multinationals - Lidove Noviny
RE
03:45aChinese premier confident economy will meet annual growth target
RE
03:38aPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/04/13 Jointly meeting the press
PU
02:49aDeal Buoys Other Stocks in Sector -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aQUALCOMM : The Billion-Dollar Staredown -2-
DJ
02:48aAPPLE : The Billion-Dollar Staredown
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1David Einhorn's Greenlight says Tesla 'on the brink' of failure
2ANADARKO PETROLEUM : ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Chevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
3EDISON INTERNATIONAL : California governor proposes fund to pay for wildfire liabilities; PG&E shares rise
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : EU copyright revamp targeting Google, Facebook set for approval on Monday
5QUALCOMM : QUALCOMM : The Billion-Dollar Staredown -2-

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About