"If the group of four rich countries (of) Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands and Austria insist (on this), we can go straight home," Babis said on his Twitter account, adding their stance would mean 75 billion euros less to the budget than the European Council president's proposals.

EU leaders were holding a second day of discussions after making no headway on Thursday in fractious talks on a joint 2021-27 budget.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Alison Williams)