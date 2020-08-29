Czech Senate speaker leaves for Taiwan visit, angering China

PRAGUE, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The head of the Czech Senate
travelled to Taiwan on Saturday for a rare trip by a senior
foreign official that has angered China, which considers the
island a breakaway province ineligible for state-to-state
relations.
Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil said his visit would promote
business links with Taiwan, and that the Czech Republic would
not bow to Beijing's objections.
"You cannot accept being someone's servant, because if you
do, then when you obey once, it's assumed that you obey every
time," Vystrcil told Reuters ahead of the trip.
Vystrcil said his visit underscored the "values-based"
foreign policy put in place by late President Vaclav Havel, an
anti-communist dissident and personal friend of the exiled
Tibetan leader, the Dalai Lama.
The delegation is due to meet President Tsai Ing-wen and
other top officials in Taiwan, where strict coronavirus measures
will be observed during the meetings.
For Taiwan, the Czech visit is a welcome sign of support
amid growing tensions with China.
"Taiwan and the Czech Republic both share the universal
values of democracy, freedom and human rights," Johnson Chiang,
head of the European Affairs Office at Taiwan's Foreign
Ministry's, told reporters this week.
Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human
Services Alex Azar went to Taiwan in the highest-level visit by
a U.S. official in four decades.
Vystrcil's trip has further complicated relations between
China and the EU country.
Czech President Milos Zeman has sought closer business and
political ties with China since taking office in 2013, but his
efforts have been hit by failed investment plans and Czech
wavering about allowing China's Huawei Technologies to play a
role in developing next-generation telecoms networks.
China warned of possible consequences for Czech companies
with Chinese operations when Vystrcil's predecessor started
planning a trip to the self-ruled island.
"Such a visit is deliberately undermining the political
foundation between China and the Czech Republic, we condemn such
a despicable act," China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao
Lijian said on Thursday.
