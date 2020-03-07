Czech coronavirus quarantine measures extended to foreign residents

The step, which applies to foreigners with temporary or permanent Czech residency, extends the reach of quarantine measures announced on Friday for Czech citizens coming home from Italy.

Babis said police would start carrying out random checks at 10 land border crossings with Austria and Germany on Monday morning.

He added that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had risen to 21, from the 19 reported on Friday. Twenty of the people infected with the virus had been to Italy or been in contact with people who had traveled there recently.

The remaining case is a woman who visited the U.S. city of Boston.

