Czech government extends wage support for firms, discusses deferral of social insurance payments

04/27/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

The Czech government approved on Monday extending until the end of May a scheme under which the state covers a large part of wages at firms affected by the coronavirus pandemic to avoid job losses, Labour Minister Jana Malacova said.

She said the government was also discussing a plan to allow firms to defer their portion of May-July social insurance payments of 24.8% paid on top of employees' gross salaries by three months, with 4% annual interest.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

