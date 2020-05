The Czech government plans to give rent relief to businesses hurt by measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus, paying up to 50% if landlords cover 30%, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on Monday.

He said the program, which should be prepared in the coming week, could affect 150,000 to 200,000 businesses, costing the state budget 4 billion crowns (£129.57 million).

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)