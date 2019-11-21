D.A. Davidson Adds Experienced Professional Todd Hanneman as Tech-Focused Equity Trader

Continued expansion reflects expanded client interest in technology sector

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that veteran equity trading professional Todd Hanneman has joined its institutional equity trading team, adding tech trading expertise.

“Todd is a strong addition to our trading department, with extensive long-term relationships, exceptional expertise and incredible dedication to serving clients,” said Kevin Clausen, Head of Institutional Sales & Trading for D.A. Davidson. “I’m very pleased to welcome Todd. His focus on technology complements the continued expansion of our tech research product, as well as our growth trajectory, within D.A. Davidson’s highly regarded capital markets platform.”

Hanneman joins D.A. Davidson with more than 20 years of experience in institutional equities, including leading sales and trading teams. Most recently, he served as a Managing Director with Piper Jaffray Inc., and previously worked in sales and trading with both RBC Capital Markets and RBC Dain Rauscher. He is President and an active member of the Minnesota Securities Dealers Association and holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and economics from Minnesota State University.

D.A. Davidson’s Equity Capital Markets group provides capital markets services and products including investment banking, institutional sales, trading, research and corporate services. The firm’s industry-driven research team offers award-winning research and is supported by a dedicated group of sales and trading professionals.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 26 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

