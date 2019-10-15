D.A. Davidson & Co. : Advises Blue Wolf Capital Partners

D.A. Davidson & Co. is pleased to announce that Blue Wolf Capital Partners (“Blue Wolf”) has acquired a majority of Kirlin Design Build, LLC (“KDB”), a privately held company. D.A. Davidson served as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Blue Wolf for the transaction, which closed on Oct. 9.

Blue Wolf is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle-market companies. Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally, and collaboratively. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between businesses, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value for stakeholders. Blue Wolf's acquisition of KDB marks the firm’s second investment in the infrastructure and engineering & construction services sector.

“Successful delivery of large, complex federal and private sector projects demands focused, customer-driven engineering and construction solutions,” said Tim Sznewajs, managing director and head of diversified industrials investment banking at D.A. Davidson. “Blue Wolf’s partnership with KDB is an exciting development and further bolsters the Company’s proven abilities to serve its customers and business partners.”

KDB is one of the country’s leading engineering and construction companies focused on large, complex federal and private sector projects. This investment is designed to enable KDB to execute on its strategic plans with a debt-free balance sheet, ample liquidity and strong financial backing. With the acquisition, KDB will no longer be affiliated with Kirlin Builders, Kirlin Carolinas, Kirlin Mid-Atlantic or National Fire Protection. Mike Miller will become KDB’s new CEO, and Doug Makosy will remain President. Additionally, John Boncher joins the company as Executive Chairman.

This transaction highlights the ongoing success of D.A. Davidson’s Engineering & Construction practice, and demonstrates the firm's position as the leading advisor in the sector.

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 25 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191015005960/en/