Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

D.A. Davidson & Co. : Advises Blue Wolf Capital Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 12:49pm EDT

D.A. Davidson & Co. is pleased to announce that Blue Wolf Capital Partners (“Blue Wolf”) has acquired a majority of Kirlin Design Build, LLC (“KDB”), a privately held company. D.A. Davidson served as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Blue Wolf for the transaction, which closed on Oct. 9.

Blue Wolf is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle-market companies. Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally, and collaboratively. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between businesses, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value for stakeholders. Blue Wolf's acquisition of KDB marks the firm’s second investment in the infrastructure and engineering & construction services sector.

“Successful delivery of large, complex federal and private sector projects demands focused, customer-driven engineering and construction solutions,” said Tim Sznewajs, managing director and head of diversified industrials investment banking at D.A. Davidson. “Blue Wolf’s partnership with KDB is an exciting development and further bolsters the Company’s proven abilities to serve its customers and business partners.”

KDB is one of the country’s leading engineering and construction companies focused on large, complex federal and private sector projects. This investment is designed to enable KDB to execute on its strategic plans with a debt-free balance sheet, ample liquidity and strong financial backing. With the acquisition, KDB will no longer be affiliated with Kirlin Builders, Kirlin Carolinas, Kirlin Mid-Atlantic or National Fire Protection. Mike Miller will become KDB’s new CEO, and Doug Makosy will remain President. Additionally, John Boncher joins the company as Executive Chairman.

This transaction highlights the ongoing success of D.A. Davidson’s Engineering & Construction practice, and demonstrates the firm's position as the leading advisor in the sector.

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 25 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pOil steady, retraces losses on talk of Brexit deal, hints of OPEC supply restraint
RE
01:20pKYMETA : Announces Participation in Viasat's Government Terminal Modification Kit Program, Providing Access to High-Capacity Satellite-Enabled Networks
BU
01:19pBrexit Hopes Carry Pound and Banking Stocks Higher
DJ
01:18pGAFISA : 6-K - Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
01:18pIBERDROLA : Energy Balance 9M 2019
PU
01:18pNORDIC GOLD INC NI43-101 UPDATED TECHNICAL REPORT : Nordic Gold Inc. Announces Mineral Resource Update for Laiva Project, Raahe, Finland
AQ
01:17pAQUESTA FINANCIAL : Announces Results of Operations for the Third Quarter of 2019
AQ
01:16pBADGER DAYLIGHTING LTD. : October 2019 Cash Dividend and Upcoming Events
AQ
01:16pAMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:16pBAMBOOHR : Appoints Brad Rencher as CEO to Advance the Company Mission and Drive Growth
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : rejects FT report as shares drop
2EXCLUSIVE: No choice but to invest in oil, Shell CEO says
3EUROSTOXX : European shares jump as hopes of Brexit deal grow
4London retains global finance throne amid Brexit chaos
5Stocks jump on report Brexit deal may be close, oil slips

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group