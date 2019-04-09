D.A. Davidson & Co. : Hires Derek Bell as Managing Director

Firm Grows Investment Banking Division With Veteran Technology Banker

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that Derek Bell has joined the firm’s technology investment banking team as managing director in New York.

Bell has more than 17 years of investment banking experience covering marketing and information services, professional and IT services, and customer care and business process outsourcing services in the technology sector.

“I’m pleased to welcome a banker of Derek’s caliber to our team,” said Rory McKinney, head of investment banking at D.A. Davidson. “His wealth of transaction experience combined with his refined view of the technology market will add immediate value to our firm. We have significant momentum in the space and I’m confident that our commitment to growing our technology group will lead to greater opportunities and successes for our clients.”

“I am excited to join the talented team of bankers at D.A. Davidson, and contribute to the continued growth of its technology investment banking practice,” said Bell. “I look forward to enhancing the firm’s capabilities in business and tech-enabled services, and providing advice to drive optimal outcomes for our clients."

Prior to joining D.A. Davidson, Bell served as managing director and head of tech-enabled services at GCA Advisors, LLC, and was a principal at Piper Jaffray & Co., where he co-led the firm’s business services practice. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and holds a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

D.A. Davidson’s technology investment banking team has successfully completed 16 transactions since June 2017.

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in Montana in 1935, with regional headquarters in Great Falls, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,370 employees and offices in 25 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005849/en/