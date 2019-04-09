D.A. Davidson & Co. : Hires Derek Bell as Managing Director

D.A.
Davidson & Co. announced today that Derek Bell has joined the
firm’s technology investment banking team as managing director in New
York.
Bell has more than 17 years of investment banking experience covering
marketing and information services, professional and IT services, and
customer care and business process outsourcing services in the
technology sector.
“I’m pleased to welcome a banker of Derek’s caliber to our team,” said
Rory McKinney, head of investment banking at D.A. Davidson. “His wealth
of transaction experience combined with his refined view of the
technology market will add immediate value to our firm. We have
significant momentum in the space and I’m confident that our commitment
to growing our technology group will lead to greater opportunities and
successes for our clients.”
“I am excited to join the talented team of bankers at D.A. Davidson, and
contribute to the continued growth of its technology investment banking
practice,” said Bell. “I look forward to enhancing the firm’s
capabilities in business and tech-enabled services, and providing advice
to drive optimal outcomes for our clients."
Prior to joining D.A. Davidson, Bell served as managing director and
head of tech-enabled services at GCA Advisors, LLC, and was a principal
at Piper Jaffray & Co., where he co-led the firm’s business services
practice. He received his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth
School of Business and holds a master’s degree and bachelor’s degree
from the University of California, Berkeley.
D.A. Davidson’s technology investment banking team has successfully
completed 16 transactions since June 2017.
D.A.
Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service
investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital
markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience
serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals:
consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate
and technology.
Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance,
D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions
under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.
About D.A. Davidson Companies
D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm
offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals,
corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in
Montana in 1935, with regional headquarters in Great Falls, Denver, Los
Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,370
employees and offices in 25 states.
Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service
investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth
management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets
services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset
management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth
management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered
investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory
services.
For more information, visit dadavidson.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005849/en/