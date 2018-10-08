D.A. Davidson & Co. : Hires Senior Technology Investment Banker Grady McConnell

D.A.
Davidson & Co. announced that it has hired Grady McConnell to
join the firm’s technology investment banking team in Costa Mesa, Calif.
“I’m thrilled to expand our technology practice with the addition of
Grady,” said Rory McKinney, head of investment banking at D.A. Davidson.
“Grady’s expertise over the last decade in software, services and
digital media will add to the strong momentum of our technology sector.
Not only have we delivered significant results in our investment banking
practice, but our equity capital markets group has grown exponentially
over the last few years as well, and we believe Grady is the right
banker to help deepen our expertise and relationships as we continue to
build our growing technology team.”
“I’m extremely privileged to be joining the investment banking group at
D.A. Davidson,” said Grady McConnell, director at D.A. Davidson. “I
truly believe in the values of the firm and their approach to advising
clients. I look forward to working alongside the technology team and
assisting in building upon the firm’s success across the technology
sector.”
McConnell brings more than 10 years of experience executing
middle-market transactions in the technology industry advising clients
with SaaS delivery models and companies involved in the digital space.
Prior to joining D.A. Davidson, he served as vice president at Intrepid
Investment Bankers, and held investment banking positions with JMP
Securities and Lane Berry, which was acquired by Raymond James.
McConnell holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University.
D.A. Davidson’s technology investment banking team has successfully
completed eight transactions since March 2018.
D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service
investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital
markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience
serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals:
consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate
and technology.
Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance,
D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions
under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.
About D.A. Davidson Companies
D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm
offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals,
corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in
1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los
Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,350
employees and offices in 25 states.
Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service
investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth
management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets
services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset
management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth
management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered
investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory
services.
For more information, visit dadavidson.com,
Twitter: @DADavidsonCo,
or LinkedIn: D.A.
Davidson Companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005739/en/