D.A. Davidson & Co. : Hires Senior Technology Investment Banker Grady McConnell

Firm Continues to Further Technology Sector Expertise

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced that it has hired Grady McConnell to join the firm’s technology investment banking team in Costa Mesa, Calif.

“I’m thrilled to expand our technology practice with the addition of Grady,” said Rory McKinney, head of investment banking at D.A. Davidson. “Grady’s expertise over the last decade in software, services and digital media will add to the strong momentum of our technology sector. Not only have we delivered significant results in our investment banking practice, but our equity capital markets group has grown exponentially over the last few years as well, and we believe Grady is the right banker to help deepen our expertise and relationships as we continue to build our growing technology team.”

“I’m extremely privileged to be joining the investment banking group at D.A. Davidson,” said Grady McConnell, director at D.A. Davidson. “I truly believe in the values of the firm and their approach to advising clients. I look forward to working alongside the technology team and assisting in building upon the firm’s success across the technology sector.”

McConnell brings more than 10 years of experience executing middle-market transactions in the technology industry advising clients with SaaS delivery models and companies involved in the digital space. Prior to joining D.A. Davidson, he served as vice president at Intrepid Investment Bankers, and held investment banking positions with JMP Securities and Lane Berry, which was acquired by Raymond James. McConnell holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University.

D.A. Davidson’s technology investment banking team has successfully completed eight transactions since March 2018.

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,350 employees and offices in 25 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com, Twitter: @DADavidsonCo, or LinkedIn: D.A. Davidson Companies.

