D.A. Davidson & Co. : Serves as Financial Advisor to RockTape, Inc. in Its Sale to Implus Footcare, LLC

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced that it served as exclusive financial advisor to RockTape, Inc., a leading provider of kinesiology tape, medical education and other health and wellness products, in its sale to Implus Footcare, LLC, an innovative provider of athletic, fitness and outdoor accessory products ranging from foot care and seasonal accessories to fitness and recovery solutions.

The transaction is the eighth successful closing for D.A. Davidson’s consumer team since June 2018.

Founded in 2010 with headquarters in Campbell, CA, RockTape offers innovative health and wellness products that are highly differentiated in the market, and widely popular with clinicians, health and medical professionals, consumers and athletes. The company has also built a powerful and profitable medical education platform and practitioner network.

“We are proud to have been selected to represent the RockTape team,” said Brien Rowe, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. “We are amazed by Greg van den Dries, CEO of RockTape, and his team’s passion for the brand as well as their dedication to improving people’s lives through the company’s products. We are all very excited to see what RockTape does next in this exciting partnership with Implus.”

RockTape will operate within the portfolio of brands of Implus, which is majority owned by Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based investment firm. RockTape’s products will be additive to Implus’ existing suite of health and wellness brands which include TriggerPoint™, Harbinger®, Spenco®, Perfect Fitness® and SKLZ®.

D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate and technology.

Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,350 employees and offices in 25 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com, Twitter: @DADavidsonCo, or LinkedIn: D.A. Davidson Companies.

