D.A. Davidson & Co. : Serves as Financial Advisor to RockTape, Inc. in Its Sale to Implus Footcare, LLC

D.A.
Davidson & Co. announced that it served as exclusive financial
advisor to RockTape, Inc., a leading provider of kinesiology tape,
medical education and other health and wellness products, in its sale to
Implus Footcare, LLC, an innovative provider of athletic, fitness and
outdoor accessory products ranging from foot care and seasonal
accessories to fitness and recovery solutions.
The transaction is the eighth successful closing for D.A. Davidson’s
consumer team since June 2018.
Founded in 2010 with headquarters in Campbell, CA, RockTape offers
innovative health and wellness products that are highly differentiated
in the market, and widely popular with clinicians, health and medical
professionals, consumers and athletes. The company has also built a
powerful and profitable medical education platform and practitioner
network.
“We are proud to have been selected to represent the RockTape team,”
said Brien Rowe, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. “We are amazed by
Greg van den Dries, CEO of RockTape, and his team’s passion for the
brand as well as their dedication to improving people’s lives through
the company’s products. We are all very excited to see what RockTape
does next in this exciting partnership with Implus.”
RockTape will operate within the portfolio of brands of Implus, which is
majority owned by Berkshire Partners, a Boston-based investment firm.
RockTape’s products will be additive to Implus’ existing suite of health
and wellness brands which include TriggerPoint™, Harbinger®, Spenco®,
Perfect Fitness® and SKLZ®.
D.A. Davidson’s investment banking division is a leading full-service
investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital
markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience
serving middle market clients worldwide across five industry verticals:
consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, real estate
and technology.
Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance,
D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions
under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.
About D.A. Davidson Companies
D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm
offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals,
corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in
1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los
Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,350
employees and offices in 25 states.
Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service
investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth
management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets
services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset
management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth
management company; and Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered
investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory
services.
For more information, visit dadavidson.com,
Twitter: @DADavidsonCo,
or LinkedIn: D.A.
Davidson Companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181002006108/en/