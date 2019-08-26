Log in
D.A. Davidson & Co. : Strengthens Roseville Branch With Four-Person Team of Financial Professionals

08/26/2019 | 01:56pm EDT

Firm Continues National Growth Strategy

D.A. Davidson & Co. today announced that a four-person team of professionals, with extensive financial services experience, has joined the firm’s branch office in Roseville.

The Alcaine Halterbeck Investment Group, a Member of D.A. Davidson & Co., previously worked with Baird. The team is led by Carlos Alcaine, Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor, and Stephen Halterbeck, Vice President, Financial Advisor. Also joining are Cheryl Moore and Melissa Reynolds, who provide support as Registered Client Associates.

"We’re pleased to welcome such an accomplished, highly respected team as we expand our footprint and offer D.A. Davidson’s personalized solutions to more northern California clients," said Michael Purpura, President of Wealth Management for the firm. “The collective energy, expertise and strong community relationships of the Alcaine Halterbeck Investment Group are a great fit with our company’s client-first culture.”

  • Alcaine has extensive experience in assisting clients in creating wealth management strategies. Before his career in the financial services industry, he led consumer and business marketing programs for a Fortune 500 company. In addition to holding applicable securities industry registrations and a California insurance registration, Alcaine received a bachelor’s degree from California State University at San Jose. He also is a founding member of the Society of Settlement Planners.
  • Halterbeck has served as a financial professional for a number of years, with a focus on helping clients and their attorneys with settlement planning and structured settlements. Besides holding applicable securities industry registrations and a California insurance registration, he is a member of the Society of Settlement Planners. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business financial services from California State University at Chico and was in the first graduating class to receive a Registered Settlement Planner professional designation from Texas Tech University and Registry of Settlement Planners.
  • Moore and Reynolds also are part of the team. Moore has worked with Alcaine since 2002 after beginning her career in financial services in 1995.

The new team joins an existing group of three Wealth Management professionals in Roseville. Additionally, D.A. Davidson operates a separate Roseville office that provides fixed income public finance services throughout California.

D.A. Davidson Wealth Management offers an array of financial products and services to individuals, families, businesses and institutions. For over 80 years, the firm’s advisors have provided straightforward advice and personalized solutions to help build, protect and pass on wealth for generations to come.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Montana, with corporate offices in Denver, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,400 employees and offices in 25 states.

Subsidiaries include: D.A. Davidson & Co., the largest full-service investment firm headquartered in the Northwest, providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company; Davidson Fixed Income Management, a registered investment adviser providing fixed income portfolio and advisory services; and Wells Nelson, a broker dealer offering public finance and wealth management services.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.


© Business Wire 2019
