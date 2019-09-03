Log in
D&B Dave & Buster Entertainment : Dave & Buster's Concord, CA Location is Now Open

09/03/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Bay Area's Ultimate Entertainment Destination Has Opened Its Doors at The Veranda

CONCORD, CA (September 2, 2019) - Dave & Buster's has officially opened its doors at shopping destination, The Veranda. As the companies 132nd location the restaurant and entertainment venue features 47,000 square-feet of excitement including a combination of top-of-the line games, a carefully crafted menu, premium drink options, and a state-of-the-art Sports Bar with dozens of oversized HDTVs for ideal game viewing. The new immersive environment is the newest go-to spot for families, friends, and events.

The Dave & Buster's Concord location is accessibly located off the 680-highway making it the ideal location to meet and play for the surrounding East Bay communities. The dining and entertainment destination offers guests of all ages a wide array of new and classic games with a variety of prize opportunities including Apple products, Xbox consoles, Beats by Dre and other high-end gadgets. Along with traditional gaming experiences, guests will be able to experience brand new multiplayer virtual reality attraction platforms such as the all-new Star Trek™: Dark Remnant, Jurassic World VR Expedition™ and Men in Black International: Virtual Reality™.

Dave & Buster's craveable menu features a selection of carefully curated dishes that cater to every taste bud and dietary preference. Health-conscious guests have the option to savor Dave & Buster's signature Healthy Halo offerings, including Zoodles (as an alternative to any pasta) and Simply Grilled proteins such as salmon and chicken, among other options. The menu also includes an assortment of 'Snackable' and 'Shareable' items, like the Cantina Nachos and Smashed Bar Burgers, for group meals. To pair with the dining options, Dave & Buster's cocktail menu is more inventive than ever, featuring a variety of hand-crafted cocktails, made with fresh, fruit juices from Simply® such as the Dangerous Waters Island Punch and Strawberry Watermelon Margarita made with strawberry puree ice cubes.

Unbeatable specials include Happy Hour (Monday through Friday 4pm-7pm) offering half-price cocktails, $2.50 domestic pints, $1 off 22 oz. drafts and glasses of wine, $3 off bottles of wine and $5 bar bites; 2 for Tuesday featuring $2 Crispy/Soft Beef or Chicken Taco, as well as $2 Corona or Corona Light bottles (until 9pm); Half Price Games Wednesday (all games half off, all day); and All You Can Eat Wings + Unlimited Video Game Play for $19.99 on Thursdays. Dave & Buster's also celebrates members of the Military and First Responders with 10% off Food & Game Play with valid I.D.

Dave & Buster's will be located at The Veranda (2075 Diamond Blvd., H-180, Concord, CA 94520). Hours of -operation will be 11am - midnight (Sunday-Thursday) and 11am - 2am (Friday-Saturday). For more information on Dave & Buster's, please visit www.daveandbusters.com.

About Dave & Buster's
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX, currently operates 132 high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America including its newest location in Concord, CA. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster's also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can't play anywhere else. For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com.

###

PR Contact: Abigail Idiaquez
Konnect Agency
aidiaquez@konnectagency.com
213-347-5699

Disclaimer

D&B - Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 21:01:01 UTC
