D&B Dave & Buster Entertainment : Dave & Buster's Gaithersburg Location Now Open at RIO Washingtonian Center

The ultimate entertainment destination to Eat, Drink, Play and Watch® expands in the greater Capital Region

Gaithersburg, MD (July 1, 2019) - Dave & Buster's is now open at the RIO Washingtonian Center across in Gaithersburg, bringing an all-new reason to visit the bustling neighborhood. The restaurant and entertainment hub features 35,000 square-feet of arcade games, premium sports viewing and delicious food and drink offerings. It is the fifth Dave & Buster's to open in Maryland and the 130th overall.

The new craveable menu at Dave & Buster's features a wide variety of brand-new and re-crafted dishes that cater to every taste and dietary preference. Health conscious guests can enjoy D&B's signature Healthy Halo offerings that include the 100% plant-based Impossible Burger, Zoodles (which can replace any pasta) or Simply Grilled proteins such as chicken and salmon. The menu also includes several 'Snackable' and 'Shareable' items such as Cantina Nachos and Smashed Bar Burgers, or Legendary Burgers like the Super Stack and Triple Bacon Burger with three different types of bacon. Whether you're looking for indulgent dishes or better-for-you selections, Dave & Buster's has something for everyone.

The re-vamped Dave & Buster's cocktail menu is also more innovative than ever, featuring real, all-natural fruit juices from Simply®. The expansive menu features a variety of margaritas, now made with 100 percent agave tequila and all-natural, fresh lime juice, in addition to fan-favorites like the Dangerous Waters Island Punch and Strawberry Watermelon Margarita made with strawberry puree ice cubes.

Sports fans can flock to Dave & Buster's for their 'better than the stadium' seating at the D&B Sports Bar with dozens of massive TVs that will make guests feel like they're right there with their team.

Dave & Buster's Gaithersburg will open with happy hour programing Monday through Friday from 4PM-7PM with a late-night happy hour Sunday through Thursday from 10PM to close. Diners can enjoy half-price cocktails, $2.50 domestic pints, $1 off 22 oz. drafts and glasses of wine, $3 off bottles of wine and $5 bar bites during both iterations. Other daily specials to include 2 for Tuesdays which include $2 beers, $2 tacos and 2 free game plays with a $10 Power Card purchase; Half-price Games on Wednesday; and All You Can Eat Wings + Unlimited Video Game Play for $19.99 every Thursday. Dave & Buster's also celebrates members of the Military and First Responders with 10% off Food & Game Play with valid I.D.

Guests will also enjoy hundreds of the latest and greatest arcade games, a chef-crafted menu and the state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of massive HDTV screens. Guests can play games like the brand new multiplayer virtual reality attraction platform featuring the all-new Star Trek™: Dark Remnant experience where guests can boldly go where no one has gone before and protect the Enterprise from Klingons, plus three additional experiences - Dragonfrost™, Jurassic World VR Expedition™ and Men in Black International: Virtual Reality™. Hard-earned tickets can be redeemed with a trip to WIN! for a variety of prizes, including Apple products, Xbox consoles, Beats by Dre and more.

In addition to bringing more than 200 new jobs to the area, Dave & Buster's will be an essential entertainment addition to the already thriving Montgomery Country waterfront shopping center. From game-lovers and sports enthusiasts, to foodies and event planners, Dave & Buster's will be the new go-to spot for all ages.

Dave & Buster's also features private event spaces to provide the perfect atmosphere for every occasion. From corporate events and meetings to birthday parties and team building activities, the Dave & Buster's team will work with every size event and budget to make planning easy, so you can focus on the FUN!

Dave & Buster's Gaithersburg will be located at the RIO Washingtonian Center, 9811 Washingtonian Blvd. Ste H1, Gaithersburg, MD 20878 from 10AM-12AM Sunday through Thursday and 10AM - 2AM Friday and Saturday. For more information on Dave & Buster's, please visit www.daveandbusters.com

About Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 130 high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes throughout North America. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster's also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can't play anywhere else. For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com.

