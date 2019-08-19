Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

D&B Dave & Buster Entertainment : Dave & Buster's MidCity Huntsville Location Now Open

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 05:52pm EDT

The ultimate entertainment destination to Eat, Drink, Play and Watch® expands in MidCity Huntsville

Huntsville, AL (August 19, 2019) - Dave & Buster's is now open in MidCity Huntsville, bringing an all-new reason to visit the bustling city. The restaurant and entertainment hub features 26,500 square-feet of arcade games, premium sports viewing and delicious food and drink offerings. It is the second Dave & Buster's to open in Alabama and the 131st overall.

Guests can enjoy hundreds of the latest and greatest arcade games, a chef-crafted menu and the state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of massive HDTV screens. Guests can play games like the brand new multiplayer virtual reality attraction platform featuring the all-new Star Trek™: Dark Remnant experience where guests can boldly go where no one has gone before and protect the Enterprise from Klingons, plus three additional experiences - Dragonfrost™, Jurassic World VR Expedition™ and Men in Black International: Virtual Reality™. Hard-earned tickets can be redeemed with a trip to WIN! for a variety of prizes, including Apple products, Xbox consoles, Beats by Dre and more.

The craveable menu at Dave & Buster's features a wide variety of brand-new and re-crafted dishes that cater to every taste and dietary preference. Health-conscious guests can enjoy D&B's signature Healthy Halo offerings that include the Impossible Burger, Zoodles (which can replace any pasta) or Simply Grilled proteins such as chicken and salmon. The menu also features 'Snackable' and 'Shareable' items such as Cantina Nachos and Smashed Bar Burgers, or Legendary Burgers like the Super Stack and Triple Bacon Burger with three different types of bacon. Whether you're looking for indulgent dishes or better-for-you selections, Dave & Buster's has something for everyone.

The revamped Dave & Buster's cocktail menu is also more innovative than ever, featuring real, all-natural fruit juices from Simply®. The expansive menu features a variety of margaritas, now made with 100 percent agave tequila and all-natural, fresh lime juice, in addition to fan-favorites like the Dangerous Waters Island Punch and Strawberry Watermelon Margarita made with strawberry puree ice cubes.

Sports fans can flock to Dave & Buster's for their 'better than the stadium' seating at the D&B Sports Bar with dozens of massive TVs that will make guests feel like they're right there with their team.

Happy Hour specials at the Huntsville location are available Monday through Friday from 4PM-7PM. Diners can enjoy half-price cocktails, $2.50 domestic pints, $1 off 22 oz. drafts and glasses of wine, $3 off bottles of wine and $5 bar bites during both iterations. Throughout the week, guests can also enjoy 2 for Tuesdays which include $2 beers, $2 tacos and 2 free game plays with a $10 Power Card purchase; Half-price Games on Wednesday; and All You Can Eat Wings + Unlimited Video Game Play for $19.99 every Thursday. Dave & Buster's also celebrates members of the Military and First Responders with 10% off Food & Game Play with valid I.D.)

Dave & Buster's has private event spaces that provides the perfect atmosphere for every occasion. From corporate events and meetings to birthday parties and team building activities, the Dave & Buster's team will work with every size event and budget to make planning easy, so you can focus on the FUN!

Dave & Buster's Huntsville is located at the MidCity Huntsville at 950 Makers Way NW Huntsville, AL 35806. Hours of operations are from Sunday through Thursday (10AM - 12AM) and Friday and Saturday (10AM - 2AM). For more information on Dave & Buster's, please visit www.daveandbusters.com

###

About Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY), headquartered in Dallas, TX, currently operates 131 high-volume restaurant/entertainment complexes in North America, and will open its 132nd location in Concord, CA on September 2. The exciting environment of Dave & Buster's also provides the perfect setting for corporate and group events. Each Dave & Buster's offers an impressive selection of high-quality food and beverage items, combined with the latest games and attractions. Guests can watch sporting events in the D&B Sports Bar and play state-of-the-art simulators and games of skill they can't play anywhere else. For more information, visit www.daveandbusters.com.

PR Contact:
Yvonne Lo
Konnect Agency
ylo@konnectagency.com
646-494-7521

Disclaimer

D&B - Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc. published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 21:51:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:02pCANNABIS GROWTH OPPORTUNITY CORP : oration Announces NAV of $2.96
AQ
07:02pNZURI COPPER : Results of Scheme Meeting
PU
07:02pACCENTURE : Acquires Parker Fitzgerald, Enhancing Its Risk Advisory and Assurance Capabilities for the Financial Services Industry
BU
07:01pEVE : Announces Financial Results for the Three and Six Month Periods Ended June 30, 2019
AQ
07:01pJemena is Live on GTreasury for Risk Management, Hedge Accounting
BU
07:00pShane Sampson to Leave Albertsons Companies
GL
07:00pGainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (SAEX)
GL
06:58pBHP annual profit rises on robust iron ore prices, pays record dividend
RE
06:55pENBRIDGE : Announces Conversion Results for Series 3 Preferred Shares
AQ
06:52pEMERGENT CAPITAL : Closes New Arrangement
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BHP GROUP PLC : BHP : economic and commodity outlook
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Japan again approved shipment of photoresists to South Kore..
3EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION : EDUCATIONAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION : Announces Dividend Record Date and..
4BOOKING.COM : Adds Sandcastle Sleepover to Roster of Unique Properties and Experiences for Summer Travel
5VISTA OUTDOOR INC : VISTA OUTDOOR : Federal's New Upland Steel Loads Are Perfect for High-Volume Hunts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group